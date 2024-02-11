Remembering 'Rani Maa': The Beloved Matriarch of Khallikote Who Dedicated Her Life to Public Service

The matriarch of Khallikote, Sugnana Kumari Deo, fondly known as 'Rani Maa,' breathed her last at 87. A beacon of resilience and dedication, she spent six decades in public service, leaving an indelible mark on Odisha's political landscape.

A Royal Lineage, A People's Leader

Born in 1937 into the erstwhile royal family of Khallikote, Sugnana Kumari Deo was no stranger to grandeur. Yet, she chose a different path - one of service and compassion. Her political career, spanning over six decades, saw her elected ten times to the Odisha State Assembly from Khallikote and Kabisuryanagar constituencies.

Despite being offered ministerial positions, Sugnana remained steadfast, asserting, "I am a queen, and queens never become ministers." Her resolute spirit and unwavering commitment earned her the love and respect of her constituents, who fondly addressed her as 'Rani Maa.'

A Life Beyond Politics

Sugnana's passion for social work transcended her political ambitions. She was a close associate of late Biju Patnaik and played a pivotal role in facilitating Naveen Patnaik's entry into electoral politics. A pro-tem speaker of the Assembly in 2009 and 2014, she was a stalwart in Odisha's political arena.

Beyond politics, Sugnana was an avid reader with a penchant for stamp collection, interior decoration, driving, and writing. Her multifaceted personality was a testament to her zest for life and continuous learning.

A Fitting Farewell

Following her demise in a private hospital in Chennai, Sugnana's body was taken to the royal family's cremation ground in a decorated vehicle. The somber procession was accompanied by chanting and mourning, reflecting the profound impact she had on the lives of those she served.

The shops and business establishments in Khallikote town remained shut for two days as a mark of respect. State finance minister Bikram Keshari Arukha and several MLAs, MPs, and leaders of the ruling party were present at the cremation ceremony, paying their final respects to the 'Rani Maa' of Khallikote.

As the sun set on the life of Sugnana Kumari Deo, the 'Rani Maa' of Khallikote, her legacy continued to shine brightly. Her dedication to public service, passion for social work, and unwavering spirit inspired generations. Despite her royal lineage, she chose to serve the people, earning their love and respect.

In the quiet town of Khallikote, shops remained shut, and hearts mourned the loss of their beloved leader. The streets, once echoing with chants of 'Rani Maa,' now whispered tales of her indomitable spirit and selfless service. Sugnana Kumari Deo, a queen who chose to serve her people, left behind a legacy that transcended political boundaries and touched the lives of many.