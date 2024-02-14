Remembering Kenneth Sherrill: A Pioneer in LGBTQ+ Studies and Political Science

Prominent Political Scientist and LGBTQ+ Scholar, Kenneth Sherrill, Passes Away at 81

Kenneth Sherrill, a renowned political science scholar and champion of LGBTQ+ studies, passed away on February 14, 2024, at the age of 81. Sherrill spent decades as a guiding force at Hunter College, leaving behind a legacy of groundbreaking work and dedication to social justice.

A Life Dedicated to Academia and Activism

Sherrill's career began in the 1960s when he joined Hunter College as a political science professor. Over the years, he rose through the ranks to become the department chair, a position he held with distinction for many years. His passion for political science was matched only by his dedication to the LGBTQ+ community.

In 1987, Sherrill co-founded the LGBT Caucus, an organization dedicated to promoting LGBTQ+ rights and representation within the field of political science. Through this platform, he mentored countless students and faculty members, providing them with the guidance and support they needed to pursue their passions.

A Transformational Scholar

Sherrill's influence extended beyond the walls of Hunter College. In 2017, the American Political Science Association (APSA) established the Kenneth Sherrill Prize in recognition of his outstanding contributions to LGBTQ+ studies. The prize is awarded annually to the best doctoral dissertation proposal for empirical work on LGBTQ+ topics.

Upon learning of Sherrill's passing, APSA Executive Director Steve Smith said, "Kenneth was a transformational scholar in the discipline. His work paved the way for future generations of LGBTQ+ scholars and activists, and his legacy will live on through the countless lives he has touched."

A Pioneer, Scholar, and Trusted Friend

As news of Sherrill's passing spread, tributes poured in from across the academic and political communities. County Leader Keith L.T. Wright offered condolences on behalf of Democrats across the county, remembering Sherrill as "a pioneer, a scholar, and a trusted friend."

Sherrill is survived by his partner of 56 years, Gerald Otte. Together, they weathered the storms of discrimination and prejudice, emerging as champions of love and equality.

During his tenure at Hunter College, Sherrill advocated tirelessly for campaigns to diversify curricula and staff. His unwavering commitment to social justice and the betterment of society serves as a testament to the power of perseverance and the indomitable spirit of the human heart.

As we remember Kenneth Sherrill, let us honor his memory by continuing to fight for the causes he held dear and striving to create a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

Kenneth Sherrill: Pioneer. Scholar. Advocate. Friend. May his legacy continue to inspire and guide us in our pursuit of a brighter, more compassionate future.