Former Chief of Staff to Goodluck Jonathan Dies at 71

In the quiet hours of Saturday morning, a distinguished chapter of Nigerian military and political history came to a close. Brigadier-General Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa (retd.), former Chief of Staff to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, breathed his last at the age of 71. Born in Oka-Akoko, Ondo State, Arogbofa's life was a testament to the power of dedication, discipline, and an unwavering commitment to service.

Advertisment

Commissioned into the Nigerian Army in 1973, Arogbofa's career was marked by a series of notable accomplishments. His rise through the ranks culminated in his appointment as Chief of Staff to President Jonathan from February 10, 2014, to May 29, 2015. Beyond his military exploits, Arogbofa was also a distinguished scholar. His educational journey took him to several prestigious institutions, including Obafemi Awolowo University and the University of Alabama.

A Legacy of Leadership and Contribution

At the time of his passing, Arogbofa was the Chairman of the Center for Research, Information Management and Media Development (CRIMMD). His tenure was characterized by a commitment to fostering intellectual growth and promoting informed discourse in Nigeria. As the news of his death spread, tributes began to pour in from colleagues, friends, and those who had been touched by his life and work.

In his hometown of Oka-Akoko, Arogbofa was remembered as a humble and dedicated leader. His contributions to the community, both in his military and post-military career, were a source of pride for many. As the nation mourns the loss of this distinguished son of Ondo, it also celebrates the legacy he leaves behind - a legacy of service, scholarship, and unwavering commitment to the betterment of Nigeria.

As the sun set on Saturday, the echoes of a life well-lived resonated across the nation. Jones Oladeinde Arogbofa's journey may have reached its end, but his impact continues to ripple through the fabric of Nigeria's military and political landscape. His story serves as a reminder of the power of dedication, discipline, and a commitment to service.