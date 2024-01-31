Religious Liberty Under Threat in Japan: Concerns Raised at Washington Summit

The 2024 International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington echoed with calls for preserving religious liberty in Japan. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich and other prominent speakers, including ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, raised red flags over the Japanese government's efforts to strip the Unification Church of its tax-exempt status. The move comes in the wake of the 2022 assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, an event that heightened scrutiny of the church's perceived ties to Abe's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Implications for Global Religious Freedom

Gingrich and his fellow summit speakers cautioned that the clampdown on the Unification Church could set a perilous precedent for global religious freedom. They underscored that the Church has long stood against communism and advocated for robust ties between Japan, Korea, and the United States. The summit presented a platform for international speakers to express their concerns about threats to religious freedom worldwide. A crucial spotlight was cast on the unfolding situation in Japan.

Japan's Response to Criticism

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan has rebutted claims of the church's influence on LDP policies. He has proposed measures to regulate financial exchanges between politicians and religious organizations. Critics, including the Unification Church's legal representatives, counter this by arguing that there is no substantial evidence warranting the revocation of the church's tax-exempt status. They further insist that the church has overhauled its fundraising practices.

The Human Impact

Personal accounts from church members were also shared at the summit, revealing the deep importance of their faith and the distress caused by recent defamations. The testimonies served as poignant reminders that behind the political and legal disputes, real people and their spiritual lives are profoundly affected.