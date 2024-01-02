en English
Politics

Religious Leaders Denounce Deceptive Political Practices in Zambia

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Religious Leaders Denounce Deceptive Political Practices in Zambia

In a powerful indictment of the nation’s political leadership, religious leaders have condemned their engagement in deceptive practices known as ‘imingalato.’ The church’s denunciation came in the wake of an episode involving the humiliation and forced eviction of Thandiwe Mhende-Phiri, the Registrar of Societies, from her office. The religious institutions’ rebuke underscores a glaring discord between the leadership’s avowed Christian values and their political deeds.

A Call for Integrity

Fr Emmanuel Chikoya of the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) expounded that a nation united and politically serene cannot be forged with ‘imingalato.’ He was sharply critical of the political leadership’s hypocrisy, acrimony, animosity, and violence. The term ‘imingalato,’ in this context, is used to describe a range of deceptive political tactics aimed at manipulating public opinion and consolidating power.

Archbishop’s Echo

Archbishop Alick Banda reinforced this sentiment, calling for an end to such duplicity and urging leaders to abandon these divisive political strategies. He stressed that such practices were corrosive to the fabric of society, sowing seeds of division and mistrust among the populace. The Archbishop’s words served as a clarion call for political actors to embody the values they profess, placing national unity and public interest above personal or partisan gains.

Institutional Integrity Under Attack

The church’s statement followed an incident involving the forced removal of Thandiwe Mhende-Phiri. Mhende-Phiri, known for her unwavering commitment to institutional integrity, was reportedly targeted for refusing to succumb to illegality. The incident has sparked widespread alarm, raising concerns over the erosion of institutional autonomy and the rule of law in the country. This event illustrates the stark disconnect between the leadership’s professed Christian values and their political conduct, highlighting the urgent need for reform.

Politics Zambia
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

