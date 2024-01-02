Religious Leaders Condemn ‘Imingalato’ and Violence, Protest Registrar’s Removal

In a powerful indictment of the nation’s political leadership, religious leaders have condemned their engagement in deceptive practices known as ‘imingalato.’ The church’s denunciation came in the wake of an episode involving the humiliation and forced eviction of Thandiwe Mhende-Phiri, the Registrar of Societies, from her office. The religious institutions’ rebuke underscores a glaring discord between the leadership’s avowed Christian values and their political deeds.

Fr Emmanuel Chikoya of the Council of Churches in Zambia (CCZ) expounded that a nation united and politically serene cannot be forged with ‘imingalato.’ He was sharply critical of the political leadership’s hypocrisy, acrimony, animosity, and violence. The term ‘imingalato,’ in this context, is used to describe a range of deceptive political tactics aimed at manipulating public opinion and consolidating power.

Archbishop’s Echo

Archbishop Alick Banda reinforced this sentiment, calling for an end to such duplicity and urging leaders to abandon these divisive political strategies. He stressed that such practices were corrosive to the fabric of society, sowing seeds of division and mistrust among the populace. The Archbishop’s words served as a clarion call for political actors to embody the values they profess, placing national unity and public interest above personal or partisan gains.

The church’s statement followed an incident involving the forced removal of Thandiwe Mhende-Phiri. Mhende-Phiri, known for her unwavering commitment to institutional integrity, was reportedly targeted for refusing to succumb to illegality. The incident has sparked widespread alarm, raising concerns over the erosion of institutional autonomy and the rule of law in the country.