Religious Conversion Controversy Erupts in Bharatpur: Inducements and Alleged Coercion

In a startling turn of events, two individuals were taken into custody in Bharatpur, Rajasthan, following allegations of attempted religious conversion using inducements. The incident occurred at a private hotel where a prayer meeting was being held. Over 400 people were present at the event, which was disrupted by Hindu organizations amidst accusations of coercion and manipulation.

Advertisment

A Storm Brews in Bharatpur

The arrested individuals, identified as Kunwar Singh and Siddharth Gautam, stand accused of employing underhanded tactics to convert economically disadvantaged Hindus to Christianity. Allegations against them include making Hindus consume water laced with addictive substances, disparaging Hindu deities, and pressuring individuals to convert.

The disturbing incident sparked outrage among Hindu groups, who promptly reported the matter to the police. Consequently, an FIR was filed, and 20 Christians were detained for questioning. As investigations continue, action will be taken against anyone found guilty of the charges.

Advertisment

The Evangelist and the Conversions

In a related development, another individual, Deendayal Singh, was arrested for organizing the controversial live program at the hotel. Singh, who had already converted around 20,000 people to Christianity through similar events, allegedly promised material benefits to those willing to embrace the Christian faith.

The conversion program involved dressing people in Christian attire, distributing medicine under the guise of a religious blessing, and persuading them to convert. Disturbingly, it appears that such conversion events have been held at multiple locations, targeting individuals desperate for a change in their lives.

Advertisment

The Alleged Role of a Chandigarh-based Evangelist

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has claimed that the evangelists used offensive language against Hindu gods and attempted to mislead people at the event. They also allege that people were lured with offers of money and promises of healing their illnesses. Furthermore, the role of a Chandigarh-based evangelist named Bajinder Singh is under investigation.

Eight other individuals were detained in connection with the incident and later released on bail. The case has been registered under IPC sections 323, 295A, and 298.

As tensions continue to simmer in Bharatpur, the incident raises questions about the delicate balance between religious freedom and the use of inducements for religious conversion. The ongoing investigation will undoubtedly shed more light on the circumstances surrounding this contentious issue.

Important Note: This article is based on information available as of February 13, 2024. As the investigation progresses, updates may become available that could alter the narrative presented here. Journalists must remain vigilant in their pursuit of the truth and strive to provide accurate and unbiased reporting.