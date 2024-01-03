Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election

The intersection of religion and politics, a long-standing feature of U.S. elections, is expected to be a significant factor in the 2024 presidential race. Despite a decrease in organized religion participation, political religious rhetoric has seen a notable increase. This interplay was evident in the 2016 election, where evangelical voters played a crucial role in electing Donald Trump, who secured 66% of the white evangelical vote. This support continued in the 2020 elections, although Joe Biden also attracted Catholic and some evangelical votes, receiving endorsements from a diverse array of faith leaders.

Three Trends to Watch

As we move towards the 2024 election cycle, a religious studies scholar and historian anticipates three dominant trends: intensified end-times rhetoric, increased claims of divine support for political causes, and a conspicuous silence among evangelicals about the rise of Christian nationalism. End-times rhetoric, a long-standing strategy in American politics, has been utilized to mobilize voters by painting apocalyptic imagery.

Claims of Divine Mandate

Claims of divine mandate have been a staple of U.S. leaders since the nation’s founding, asserting God’s guidance in establishing democratic institutions. However, in recent years, this narrative has shifted to include claims of divine authority for anti-democratic actions. This was evident in the discourse surrounding the January 6 insurrection.

Religion, Race, and Politics

The intertwining of religious and racial identities has led to a lack of condemnation from evangelical leaders concerning connections to white supremacy. This was evidenced by Trump’s interactions with white supremacist groups and the refusal of certain Congress members to denounce white supremacy. As we approach the 2024 elections, this complex interplay of religion, race, and politics is expected to persist.

In conclusion, while the specific forms of religious influence may change, the combination of religion and politics will continue to be a dynamic factor in U.S. elections, shaping the nation’s political landscape.