Politics

Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta’s ‘The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory’

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:23 am EST
Religion and Politics: A Critical Examination in Tim Alberta’s ‘The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory’

In ‘The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory,’ Tim Alberta, a renowned journalist at The Atlantic and son of an evangelical minister, embarks on a critical exploration of the intricate entanglement of evangelical Christianity and right-wing nationalism in American politics. The book is not merely a historical recounting; rather, it serves as a poignant reflection on the profound impact of this alliance on both the nation’s democracy and the evangelical church.

Momentous Beginnings

Alberta highlights a pivotal moment on July 4th, 1976, when Jerry Falwell, a TV preacher and founder of Liberty University, spearheaded a bicentennial event in Lynchburg, Virginia. Here, Falwell passionately declared America’s founding intent as a Christian nation, exhorting his audience to reclaim the country from the clutches of liberal, secular elites. This marked the genesis of the Moral Majority—a powerful conservative voting bloc that would significantly sway the political landscape.

Radicalization of the Protestant Subculture

Through his insider’s lens, Alberta elucidates how figures like Falwell and others successfully fused Christianity with conservative politics. This merger not only catapulted the Right into power but also triggered the radicalization of a considerable segment of the Protestant subculture. High-profile evangelical figures’ influence in elite media and their impact on major evangelical institutions further exacerbated this radicalization.

Trumpism and the Evangelicals

The book also delves into the influence of Donald Trump, revealing that a staggering 85% of white evangelicals who attended religious services cast their vote for him in the 2020 elections. Despite the often stark contradiction between Trump’s words and actions and their faith, these evangelicals remained steadfast in their support. Alberta critiques this alliance, arguing that it distorts the very essence of the Gospels and weakens the spiritual integrity of the church.

Resilience in Adversity

Yet, despite this bleak analysis, Alberta clings to the resilience of faith in the face of adversity. An inspiring sermon and the comfort he finds in prayer serve as reminders of the enduring strength of faith. ‘The Kingdom, the Power and the Glory’ is, thus, a compelling call to the dangers of intertwining religion with politics and its subsequent effects on American democracy and the evangelical church.

0
Politics United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

