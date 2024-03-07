Registrar Refutes Claims of Blocking United Kwacha Alliance's Registration

In a recent development, the Registrar of Societies has debunked accusations from the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) of obstructing their registration process. Acting Chief Registrar Mariah Mulenga clarified the situation, stating that the alliance, spearheaded by United Liberal Party leader Sakwiba Sikota, has yet to submit an official application despite prior consultations and receiving the necessary application forms.

Advertisment

Initial Consultations and Misunderstandings

Mulenga detailed the interactions with Sikota and other UKA members, noting their initial visit aimed at securing the alliance's name. Despite being given comprehensive guidance and the required forms to register as a pressure group initially, Sikota's subsequent request to alter the group's status to a political party was met with advice to formalize the request in writing—a step Sikota has not completed. This sequence of events suggests a communication gap or a misunderstanding of the registration process on UKA's part.

Accusations and Public Statements

Advertisment

The controversy took a public turn when Sikota and his colleagues voiced their frustrations through media channels, insinuating that the government was deliberately stalling their political ambitions. Mulenga's response, aimed at setting the record straight, emphasized the absence of any formal application for registration from UKA. She expressed regret over the politicization of the issue, which she believes tarnishes the government's reputation without just cause.

Implications and Future of UKA's Registration

This standoff highlights the intricacies and potential misunderstandings inherent in the political registration process. The Registrar of Societies maintains its stance on impartiality and adherence to procedure, while UKA's next steps remain uncertain. The unfolding of this situation will be closely watched, as it not only affects the involved parties but also speaks volumes about the political climate and freedom of association in Zambia.

The resolution of this dispute will serve as a precedent for future political entities seeking registration, underlining the importance of clear communication and adherence to legal procedures. As both sides navigate this impasse, the broader implications for Zambia's democratic processes and political diversity hang in the balance.