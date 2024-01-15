en English
Politics

Regional Tensions Stall Movement of Four LNG Tankers

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:10 am EST
Recent regional tensions have led to the stagnation of four liquefied natural gas (LNG) tankers; Al Ghariya, Al Huwaila, Al Nuaman, and Al Rekayyat in their respective courses towards the Suez Canal and along the Red Sea. These vessels, loaded at Ras Laffan in Qatar, came to a halt off the coast of Oman on January 14 and in the Red Sea on January 13, consequent to the launch of multiple air strikes against Houthi forces by US and British forces. No comments or confirmations have been issued from the Qatari government’s International Media Office about this stagnation.

Tensions and Turmoil

Reports from the South Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) suggest that, despite the escalating tensions, there have been no interruptions in crude oil and LNG imports. However, the US and the UK’s retaliatory action against Iran-backed Houthis has caused the stoppage of LNG tankers. The conflict has caused oil prices to peak at a 2024 high and has led to an increase in geopolitical and policy uncertainty in the Middle East and North Africa (MNA) region, with potential global implications.

Energy Giants and Global Growth

Moreover, the conflict in the Middle East, coupled with the Russian Federation’s invasion of Ukraine, has escalated geopolitical risks. This could further decelerate global growth due to the ongoing effects of stringent monetary policy and financial stress. Major energy corporations, including French TotalEnergies, Spain’s Repsol and Italy’s Eni, have declared their commitment to fostering sustainable energy development in Libya, which could balance the situation.

Implications and Future Projections

Venture Global LNG has stated its inability to meet contracts for supplying LNG to major customers due to its export plant not being ready. This has led to complaints from Shell PLC, BP PLC, Galp, and others who claim to have lost billions of dollars in sales. Furthermore, Qatar has paused sending LNG tankers through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait after US-led airstrikes on Houthi targets in Yemen have increased risks in this vital waterway. This could potentially delay shipments of the heating and power-station fuel to Europe.

Politics Transportation
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

