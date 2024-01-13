en English
Canada

Regional Differences in Canadian Public Opinion on Bill C-18 Revealed

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:03 pm EST
Regional Differences in Canadian Public Opinion on Bill C-18 Revealed

The Canadian government’s attempt to regulate online news platforms, known as Bill C-18, or the Online News Act, has sparked a nationwide conversation, with recent survey results revealing regional disparities in public opinion. The bill, which was introduced last summer, aimed to mandate revenue-sharing agreements between major tech companies and Canadian news outlets. However, it led to unexpected repercussions, resulting in an upheaval in the media industry and sparking debates on its implications.

Quebec Voices Support for Bill C-18

In Quebec, the Online News Act seems to have found substantial support, with a recent survey showing that 55 percent of adults endorse the legislation. This indicates a majority agreement with the government’s push to ensure tech giants like Meta and Alphabet contribute financially to the Canadian news industry. However, this regional approval does not resonate throughout the country.

Low Awareness and Approval in Other Regions

While Quebec appears to be knowledgeable and supportive of the bill, the sentiment differs notably in the Atlantic Provinces, Ontario, and Alberta. In these regions, a significant portion of the population reported feeling less informed about the contents and repercussions of Bill C-18. This lack of awareness appears to correlate with a lower approval rate for the legislation, suggesting that more education and communication about the bill might be required.

Bill C-18 and Its Implications

Bill C-18 was conceived as a solution to the growing crisis in the Canadian media industry. It aimed to tackle the financial challenges faced by news outlets due to the dominance of tech giants. However, the bill’s rollout triggered an unexpected response from Meta, which blocked Canadian news outlets from its platforms. This move led to a sharp decline in traffic and revenue for these outlets, exacerbating the very crisis the law sought to mitigate.

The controversial bill opened Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to criticism, accusing him of mishandling an already fragile industry. Despite the initial setback, a recent development has turned the tide. Canada has struck a deal with Google, requiring the tech giant to compensate Canadian news outlets with payments between $100 million and $172 million per year. This agreement, a possible turning point in the ongoing saga, has provided some relief to Trudeau and may pave the way for a more balanced relationship between tech giants and the Canadian news industry.

0
Canada
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

