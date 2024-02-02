Reflections on Political Decorum and Election Outcomes in Ghana

In the twinkling lights of the Cedi Conference Centre, a graduation ceremony was unfolding. The palpable pride in the hall was interspersed with gasps over spelling errors in the program booklet, a reminder that academic excellence and attention to detail must go hand in hand. Among the attendees was Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, a former student turned politician, who had once immersed himself in the labyrinth of National Security Law.

Encounters with the Elders

A journey through the corridors of power brought the writer to the homes of honorable figures such as Addo-Kufuor and former President Kufuor. Their residences, entwined with their political legacies, stand as testaments to their contributions to national politics. The article digs into the complex issue of retirement benefits for Ghanaian Presidents, shedding light on the constitutional provisions and the contentious emoluments for retired state leaders.

Politics, at its core, is a test of humility and respect. The recent fiercely contested parliamentary primaries within the New Patriotic Party (NPP) demonstrated this. The defeat of some incumbent MPs and the aggressive rhetoric of one candidate became the talk of the nation. Despite the competitiveness, the writer urges the defeated to remain optimistic and trust the delegates' choices. This signifies a broader call for political decorum and integrity in the face of victory and defeat.

Women in Politics: A Call for Equality

The International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Ghana) voiced its concerns over the neglect of women in leading political roles. Advocating for a female Running Mate for presidential candidates, they directed their appeal, particularly toward the New Patriotic Party and National Democratic Congress. Reverend Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong raised concerns about electoral violence, echoing the sentiments of many Ghanaians, and highlighting the need for pragmatic leadership and inclusive dialogue to address these issues.