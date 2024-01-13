RedState Weekly Briefing: A Recap of Stirring Stories

As the week concludes, the RedState Weekly Briefing brings to light some of the most stirring stories that have gained traction in recent days. Probing into the intricate web of events, we explore narratives that are often overlooked, yet significantly impact the social and political landscape.

Vivek Questions Media's Reporting on Trump-Russia Collusion

A major highlight of the week was Vivek's pointed questioning of the media regarding their reportage on the Trump-Russia collusion narrative. Even in the face of evidence pointing towards the Clinton campaign's involvement in the Steele dossier, media outlets seemed to shy away from admitting that the narrative might have been inaccurately reported. This raises critical questions about the role of the media in shaping public opinion and its adherence to truth and unbiased reporting.

Social Media - A Pervasive Driver of Societal Issues

The briefing further delved into the issue of social media acting as a catalyst for certain societal problems. The ease of connecting and sharing content, while advantageous in many respects, has led to the widespread dissemination of harmful material, such as content created by pedophiles. This poses a significant challenge to authorities and calls for stricter regulations.

The Existence of Evil - Society's Reluctance to Acknowledge

In a stark commentary on society's reluctance to acknowledge the existence of evil, the author criticized the tendency to seek psychological explanations for evil actions. The need to confront and understand the nature of evil, rather than shying away from it, was underscored.

Criticism of Gen. Mark Milley by Col. Earl G. Matthews

Another story that caught attention this week featured Col. Earl G. Matthews criticizing Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, for overstepping his advisory role and exercising undue influence over the Army. The critique provides a glimpse into the power dynamics and challenges within the military hierarchy.

Decline in Washington Post's Online Viewership

The briefing concluded with an examination of the decline in the Washington Post's online viewership and subscription numbers. The paper’s lackluster content and repetitive commentary, even in the face of potential criminal charges against Trump, appear to have led to its dwindling popularity. This is a reminder of the need for media outlets to continually innovate and engage their readers with compelling content.