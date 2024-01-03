en English
Elections

Redrawn Georgia Legislative Districts Prompt Democratic Representatives to Bow Out

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:55 pm EST
Georgia’s political landscape is set to undergo a significant transformation as a result of a federal judge’s ruling that necessitated a redrawing of the state’s legislative districts. The previous maps were deemed violative of the Voting Rights Act, as they diluted Black voting power. The newly approved maps will be in effect for the 2024 elections.

Democratic Representatives Bow Out

In the wake of this development, Democratic State Representatives Gregg Kennard and Doug Stoner have declared their decision not to seek reelection in 2024. The redrawing of district lines has led to these representatives being placed within the same districts as their fellow Democrats. Kennard, representing Lawrenceville, finds himself sharing a district with Rep. Sam Park, while Stoner of Smyrna is in the same district as Rep. Terri Anulewicz.

Respect and Future Service

Both Kennard and Stoner have expressed immense respect for their fellow Democrats who now share their districts. Kennard considers Park a mentor and an important figure in the House. The representatives have vowed to continue serving the community in alternate capacities. Stoner intends to serve out the rest of his term through December 2024.

Impending Changes

The new maps are anticipated to alter the political dynamics in Georgia significantly. While Kennard and Stoner have opted out of reelection, Rep. Saira Draper, drawn into the same district as Becky Evans, intends to run for reelection. The redistricting has resulted in six Democratic and two Republican representatives being forced into competition with their colleagues. The implications of these changes will become evident as the 2024 elections approach.

Elections Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

