In a bold proposal aimed at eliminating gerrymandering, Richard J. Kunkel of Wadsworth suggests redrawing legislative districts using county boundaries, ensuring fair representation and transparency. This innovative approach would put an end to the need for mapmakers or committees, resulting in known and unchanging district boundaries that truly reflect the will of the people living in each county.

Advertisment

A Bold Proposal for Fair Representation

While some counties may still lean towards a particular party, this proposal ensures that such leanings would not be artificially controlled or manipulated for political gain. This comes as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court decisions in Gill v. Whitford and Benisek v. Lamone, which addressed partisan gerrymandering in Wisconsin and Maryland respectively. Although the Court did not rule on the merits of the plaintiffs' claims, State Representative Kathleen Clyde (D-Kent) firmly believes that partisan gerrymandering is incompatible with democratic principles.

Clyde commended Ohioans for passing state and congressional redistricting reforms, vowing to continue working against unfair and undemocratic partisan redistricting. Daniel Wendtland, in his opinion piece, argues that the Supreme Court should intervene and confine all legislators, the governor, and Supreme Court justices to the Capitol until new maps are passed and signed into law.

Advertisment

Gerrymandering: A Threat to Democracy

Wendtland defines gerrymandering as the practice of dividing or arranging a territorial unit into election districts in a way that gives one political party an unfair advantage in elections. He suggests that better candidates who are willing to compromise could be the solution to this issue. As Democrats look forward to more competitive political districts in 2024 due to redistricting, only one of the four maps submitted by Democrats or their allies projects a majority win in the state Senate if they secure a majority of the vote.

Republicans have announced they would consider accepting maps submitted by Governor Tony Evers, which project Democrats gaining more seats but not a majority in the state Senate. Regardless of the adopted maps, Republicans will likely hold an advantage in 2025 due to the election cycle. U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick has ordered the state Legislature to redraw a map for state elections, as the current one dilutes the minority vote.

Advertisment

Legislative Changes and Challenges

This decision came after the Legislature had already created a new map for U.S. Congress elections that split Calcasieu and other parishes. The creation of majority Black districts, which tend to lean Democratic, could potentially put Republicans at risk of losing their supermajority in both chambers. A group of non-Black voters has challenged Louisiana's new congressional maps, alleging that the new majority-Black district violates their rights under Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.

The proposal to redraw legislative districts using county boundaries offers a promising solution to the problem of gerrymandering, ensuring fair representation and transparency in the political process. As the debate continues and the state Legislature faces the challenge of redrawing maps, the need for a more democratic and equitable system becomes increasingly evident.

With this bold proposal, Richard J. Kunkel of Wadsworth seeks to restore the integrity of the electoral process and ensure that the voices of all citizens are heard. By eliminating gerrymandering and creating unchanging district boundaries based on county lines, this innovative approach aims to uphold the democratic principles that form the foundation of our nation.