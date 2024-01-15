en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
China

Red Sea Attacks Threaten China’s Investments in Egypt’s Suez Canal

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Red Sea Attacks Threaten China’s Investments in Egypt’s Suez Canal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has voiced grave concern over escalating tensions in the Red Sea following attacks on civilian vessels. These attacks have jeopardized China’s substantial investments in Egypt’s Suez Canal and heightened the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemen, seen as a threat to China’s trade interests in the region, are believed to be behind the attacks.

China’s Investment in Egypt and Suez Canal

Over the last decade, China has significantly expanded its investments in Egypt, particularly in the logistics, transport, and energy sectors. These investments, running into tens of billions of dollars, together with billions more in loans, underscore China’s deep economic interest in the region. The recent attacks potentially deter commercial shipping, posing a risk to Chinese investors who have made sizable investments in the Suez Canal’s development. Several major Chinese shipping companies, including COSCO, have suspended their services to Israel in response to the conflict.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative

This situation presents a predicament for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious project aimed at connecting Asia with Europe through investment and trade corridors. The increased instability in the region conflicts with the Initiative’s goals, testing China’s policy of non-interference. Despite this, China is eager to play a constructive role in global issues. It has proposed a larger Israeli-Palestinian peace conference to work towards a two-state solution. This restrained diplomacy reflects China’s stance of non-interference, but also its desire to elevate its global influence through diplomatic means.

China’s Future Plans in the Region

China’s future plans in the region include considerable investments in Egypt’s port infrastructure. These include a $1 billion investment by COSCO and a $700 million investment by CK Hutchison Holdings. Additionally, China intends to invest in green energy and chemical production in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. However, the ongoing conflict and instability in the region might pose challenges to these plans.

In conclusion, the recent attacks in the Red Sea have created a complex situation for China, impacting its investments and future plans in the region. While maintaining its policy of non-interference, China continues to seek a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, demonstrating its commitment to global peace and stability.

0
China Politics
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

China

See more
18 seconds ago
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
As the World Economic Forum (WEF) currently unfolds in Davos, a congregation of business, tech, and political figures brave the winter elements, navigating transportation challenges, with some resorting to charter helicopter services to reach the conference center. The spotlight falls on the Chinese delegation, their size, and intentions, eliciting concern among U.S. officials. As China
Davos in Focus: China, Diplomacy, and Economics Amid Snow
Unveiling China's Cautious Approach to Digital Assets Regulation
30 mins ago
Unveiling China's Cautious Approach to Digital Assets Regulation
Iowa Caucuses Braced for Record Cold, Trump Leads Pack
55 mins ago
Iowa Caucuses Braced for Record Cold, Trump Leads Pack
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
10 mins ago
China to Facilitate International Trade Excursions in 2024: A Strategic Leap Forward
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
10 mins ago
China Outpaces US in Southeast Asian Trade: A New Era in Global Commerce
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
10 mins ago
China Under Xi Jinping: A Historical Rewrite for a New Era
Latest Headlines
World News
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
15 seconds
Game Changer: How a Three-Page Analysis Revitalized Alex Wood's Career
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
22 seconds
Cambodia: Activists Convicted for 'Inciting a Peasant Revolution'
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
23 seconds
Navigating the Complex Landscape of Global Financial Challenges
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
27 seconds
Charleston Restaurants Face Health Violations, Majority Improve Upon Reinspection
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
29 seconds
Study Reveals Potential Vascular Risks of E-Hookahs
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
45 seconds
Rishi Sunak Highlights 'Brexit Benefit' during Leigh-on-Sea Visit
Arizona Governor Proposes Significant Budget Cuts Amid Rising Deficit
45 seconds
Arizona Governor Proposes Significant Budget Cuts Amid Rising Deficit
Political Tensions Escalate as 2024 US Presidential Election Campaigns Begin
54 seconds
Political Tensions Escalate as 2024 US Presidential Election Campaigns Begin
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 min
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
1 min
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
49 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
58 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
58 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app