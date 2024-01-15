Red Sea Attacks Threaten China’s Investments in Egypt’s Suez Canal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has voiced grave concern over escalating tensions in the Red Sea following attacks on civilian vessels. These attacks have jeopardized China’s substantial investments in Egypt’s Suez Canal and heightened the conflict between Hamas and Israel. The Iran-backed Houthi militia from Yemen, seen as a threat to China’s trade interests in the region, are believed to be behind the attacks.

China’s Investment in Egypt and Suez Canal

Over the last decade, China has significantly expanded its investments in Egypt, particularly in the logistics, transport, and energy sectors. These investments, running into tens of billions of dollars, together with billions more in loans, underscore China’s deep economic interest in the region. The recent attacks potentially deter commercial shipping, posing a risk to Chinese investors who have made sizable investments in the Suez Canal’s development. Several major Chinese shipping companies, including COSCO, have suspended their services to Israel in response to the conflict.

China’s Belt and Road Initiative

This situation presents a predicament for China’s Belt and Road Initiative, an ambitious project aimed at connecting Asia with Europe through investment and trade corridors. The increased instability in the region conflicts with the Initiative’s goals, testing China’s policy of non-interference. Despite this, China is eager to play a constructive role in global issues. It has proposed a larger Israeli-Palestinian peace conference to work towards a two-state solution. This restrained diplomacy reflects China’s stance of non-interference, but also its desire to elevate its global influence through diplomatic means.

China’s Future Plans in the Region

China’s future plans in the region include considerable investments in Egypt’s port infrastructure. These include a $1 billion investment by COSCO and a $700 million investment by CK Hutchison Holdings. Additionally, China intends to invest in green energy and chemical production in the Suez Canal Economic Zone. However, the ongoing conflict and instability in the region might pose challenges to these plans.

In conclusion, the recent attacks in the Red Sea have created a complex situation for China, impacting its investments and future plans in the region. While maintaining its policy of non-interference, China continues to seek a diplomatic resolution to the conflict, demonstrating its commitment to global peace and stability.