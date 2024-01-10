en English
Politics

Record Enrollment in Obamacare Plans: Over 20 Million Americans Signed Up for 2024

author
By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:59 pm EST
Record Enrollment in Obamacare Plans: Over 20 Million Americans Signed Up for 2024

In a historic healthcare milestone, the United States has achieved a record enrollment of over 20 million Americans in Affordable Care Act (ACA), commonly known as Obamacare, health insurance plans for 2024. The surge in enrollment is attributed to the Biden administration’s proactive measures to enhance the program’s reach and benefits, coupled with increased subsidies and financial assistance.

Record-Breaking Enrollment Figures

The Biden Administration announced that 20 million people have enrolled for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplaces, marking a 25% increase compared to the previous year. Over 3.7 million of these enrollees are new, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). This figure is the highest in history and surpasses the Biden-Harris Administration’s projections. The deadline for enrollment for 2024 under the ACA is Jan. 16, 2024.

Factors Driving the Increase

The record enrollment is attributed to increased federal subsidies for those purchasing plans on the marketplaces, initially part of a congressional spending package in 2021 and later renewed through 2025. The Biden administration’s efforts to increase access to affordable quality care, including the issuance of almost 100 million in Navigator Awards, have also played a crucial role. Additionally, the administration expects nine out of 10 customers to be eligible for savings.

Impact and Future Implications

The record-breaking enrollment reflects the growing importance of the ACA in providing health coverage to Americans. However, concerns persist as some new enrollees were previously removed from Medicaid, leading to higher premiums and copays for their new health plans. Amidst these challenges, President Biden has expressed the need to make lower healthcare premiums permanent. As the nation grapples with healthcare needs, the ACA’s role remains significant in ensuring access to affordable and quality care for Americans.

0
Politics United States
author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

