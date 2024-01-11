Record-breaking Fundraising Propels Josh Stein in NC Gubernatorial Race

North Carolina's Attorney General and Democratic candidate for the 2024 gubernatorial race, Josh Stein, has announced a record-breaking fundraising triumph. His campaign raised over $5.7 million in the last six months of 2023, contributing to a total of nearly $17 million since the onset of 2021. Entering 2024 with approximately $11.5 million in cash on hand, Stein's financial feat has established him as a strong contender in the upcoming election.

A Remarkable Fundraising Feat

Stein's campaign reported that the $5.7 million raised in the second half of 2023 supplements the $5.98 million assembled in the first half of the year. This substantial fundraising achievement has been described as record-breaking by Stein's campaign team. The campaign attributes this success to widespread support for Stein's vision of a safer, stronger North Carolina.

Stein's Gubernatorial Bid and Competition

Stein officially launched his gubernatorial bid in January 2023 with the endorsement of the incumbent Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is unable to seek re-election due to term limits. Despite being a formidable candidate, Stein faces competition within his own party from former state Supreme Court Associate Justice Mike Morgan and other candidates vying for the Democratic primary set for March 5.

Republican Challengers Eye the Seat

On the Republican front, Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and State Treasurer Dale Folwell are prominent figures contesting in their party's primary. All candidates are mandated to submit their financial reports to the State Board of Elections by January 26.