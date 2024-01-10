Wisconsin GOP Speaker Faces Recall Amid Intra-Party Tensions

Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos, faces a recall petition instigated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The effort, led by a local resident named Matthew Snorek, is motivated by perceived resistance to Trump’s positions, especially those related to election integrity.

Vos’ inaction on the impeachment of Wisconsin’s leading election official, Meagan Wolfe, has also sparked discontent. The intra-party tension mirrors a larger division within the Republican Party, as factions choose between aligning with Trump’s agenda or adopting more independent or opposing stances.

Cracks Within The Party

The petitioners have accused Vos of ‘blocking fair elections’ and ‘misleading’ the Assembly over his intentions to impeach Wolfe. Despite Vos’ advancement of numerous conservative policies statewide and his hiring of a conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election, his critics within the GOP accuse him of not addressing complaints about election conduct. The recall effort is spearheaded by Trump supporters who have repeatedly called on Vos to decertify the 2020 election, a move both legally and constitutionally impossible.

An Uphill Battle

The recall effort faces significant challenges. Snorek must gather approximately 6,850 signatures from voters in Vos’ southeast Assembly district within the next two months to trigger a recall election. Not all Republicans are on board with the initiative, with some arguing it will only benefit Wisconsin Democrats in the upcoming elections. Recall petitions in Wisconsin must be filed at least one year into the officeholder’s tenure, and this effort comes just a few months before Vos’ re-election.

This is not the first recall effort in Wisconsin’s history. The most notable was in 2012 when Democrats attempted to oust former Republican Governor Scott Walker, though the effort was unsuccessful.