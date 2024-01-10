en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Wisconsin GOP Speaker Faces Recall Amid Intra-Party Tensions

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 5:40 pm EST
Wisconsin GOP Speaker Faces Recall Amid Intra-Party Tensions

Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos, faces a recall petition instigated by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The effort, led by a local resident named Matthew Snorek, is motivated by perceived resistance to Trump’s positions, especially those related to election integrity.

Vos’ inaction on the impeachment of Wisconsin’s leading election official, Meagan Wolfe, has also sparked discontent. The intra-party tension mirrors a larger division within the Republican Party, as factions choose between aligning with Trump’s agenda or adopting more independent or opposing stances.

Cracks Within The Party

The petitioners have accused Vos of ‘blocking fair elections’ and ‘misleading’ the Assembly over his intentions to impeach Wolfe. Despite Vos’ advancement of numerous conservative policies statewide and his hiring of a conservative former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice to investigate the 2020 election, his critics within the GOP accuse him of not addressing complaints about election conduct. The recall effort is spearheaded by Trump supporters who have repeatedly called on Vos to decertify the 2020 election, a move both legally and constitutionally impossible.

An Uphill Battle

The recall effort faces significant challenges. Snorek must gather approximately 6,850 signatures from voters in Vos’ southeast Assembly district within the next two months to trigger a recall election. Not all Republicans are on board with the initiative, with some arguing it will only benefit Wisconsin Democrats in the upcoming elections. Recall petitions in Wisconsin must be filed at least one year into the officeholder’s tenure, and this effort comes just a few months before Vos’ re-election.

This is not the first recall effort in Wisconsin’s history. The most notable was in 2012 when Democrats attempted to oust former Republican Governor Scott Walker, though the effort was unsuccessful.

0
Elections Politics United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
52 mins ago
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) has made a significant stride in its funding efforts for the 2024 election cycle, amassing a substantial sum of $21 million out of the targeted $60 million. This fundraising feat, a record amount for the organization, positions the DLCC favorably in their mission to back Democratic candidates and potentially
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Labour Party's Rising Momentum Challenges Tories Ahead of General Election
2 hours ago
Labour Party's Rising Momentum Challenges Tories Ahead of General Election
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
3 hours ago
Radio Segment Unveils Transformative Political Landscape in South Africa
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
56 mins ago
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
59 mins ago
DeSantis and Haley Ready for Key Debate as Trump Opts for Town Hall - Legal Woes Continue
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Jacob Zuma Backs UmKhonto WeSizwe in Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
9 seconds
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance Escalates Tensions: A Political Analysis
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
1 min
Investigative Report Reveals Alleged AfD's 'Remigration' Plan
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
2 mins
MIT Graduate Student Maps Neural Tube Closure Pathways in Mouse Embryos
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
5 mins
Posture Correctors: A Useful Tool or a Quick Fix?
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
7 mins
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
9 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party Gears Up for Elections: Zuma's Endorsement Raises Stakes
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
14 mins
Anticipation Builds for Senior High Series Finale Amid Other Entertainment and Sports News
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
16 mins
ANC Women's League President Urges Loyalty Amid Political Upheaval
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
17 mins
Inappropriate Question to President Biden Highlights Issues with Political Decorum
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
32 mins
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
2 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
3 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
3 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
7 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
7 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
9 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app