en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:13 pm EST
Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs

Yesterday, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties. The prime focus of the meeting was to discuss ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing voter awareness about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Initiation of EVM Demonstration Centres

To bolster voter confidence and to ensure informed participation in future elections, EVM Demonstration Centres have been established at key strategic locations. These include the DC office and the SDM offices in Katra, Dharmari, and Mahore. These centres will serve as hubs for educating voters about the functioning of EVMs, thereby dispelling any misconceptions and apprehensions they might have about the process.

First Level Checking of Additional EVMs

Another key issue discussed during the meeting was the initiation of the First Level Checking of Additional EVMs. This significant process is scheduled to kick off from January 6th till the 9th, 2024, at the DC office in Reasi. The inclusion of political representatives in this process underlines the commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral system.

Addressing Concerns from the Special Summary Revision

The DEO also took the opportunity to confirm that all claims and objections that had been raised during the recently concluded Special Summary Revision have been duly addressed. This move further emphasises the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access

By BNN Correspondents

Latino Voters: The Game Changer in the Upcoming US Elections

By BNN Correspondents

Trump's Super PAC Targets Nikki Haley in a Multi-million Dollar Offensive

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position

By Saboor Bayat

John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmansh ...
@Elections · 50 mins
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmansh ...
heart comment 0
Speqta AB’s Extraordinary General Meeting: A Crucial Juncture for the Company’s Future

By Waqas Arain

Speqta AB's Extraordinary General Meeting: A Crucial Juncture for the Company's Future
Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ghulam Nabi Azad Advocates Competent Governance Over Sectarian Politics
Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined

By Geeta Pillai

Massachusetts Prepares for Presidential Primary: Ballot Order Determined
Anoka County Board’s Election Reveals Deep Divisions

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Anoka County Board's Election Reveals Deep Divisions
Latest Headlines
World News
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
37 seconds
Rajouri Reviews Health Sector Projects: A Commitment to Quality and Development
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
46 seconds
'Bottled: How Coca-Cola Became African': A Deep Dive into the Soda Giant's Influence in Africa
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
1 min
Ohio's Push for 'Secure and Fair Elections': A Battle for Democratic Access
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
2 mins
Davie Swim Team Makes Waves at Sawyer Invitational
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait
3 mins
Charlie Baker Honored with Unveiling of Official Portrait
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive
5 mins
Highland Lakes Aces Expand in Second Season as Youth Sports Programs Thrive
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
5 mins
Sean 'X-Pac' Waltman's WWE Return Speculated Amidst AXS TV's Verizon Fios Exit
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
5 mins
The 2023 Legal Education Review: Supreme Court's Ruling on Affirmative Action and Its Implications
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
3 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
3 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
4 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
4 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app