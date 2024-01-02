Reasi DEO Convenes Meeting to Bolster Voter Awareness about EVMs

Yesterday, the District Election Officer (DEO) of Reasi, Vishesh Mahajan, convened a meeting with representatives of various political parties. The prime focus of the meeting was to discuss ongoing initiatives aimed at enhancing voter awareness about Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Initiation of EVM Demonstration Centres

To bolster voter confidence and to ensure informed participation in future elections, EVM Demonstration Centres have been established at key strategic locations. These include the DC office and the SDM offices in Katra, Dharmari, and Mahore. These centres will serve as hubs for educating voters about the functioning of EVMs, thereby dispelling any misconceptions and apprehensions they might have about the process.

First Level Checking of Additional EVMs

Another key issue discussed during the meeting was the initiation of the First Level Checking of Additional EVMs. This significant process is scheduled to kick off from January 6th till the 9th, 2024, at the DC office in Reasi. The inclusion of political representatives in this process underlines the commitment to transparency and fairness in the electoral system.

Addressing Concerns from the Special Summary Revision

The DEO also took the opportunity to confirm that all claims and objections that had been raised during the recently concluded Special Summary Revision have been duly addressed. This move further emphasises the administration’s ongoing efforts to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process.