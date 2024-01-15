en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

Real Estate Developers Urge Government to Tackle Unlicensed Practitioners

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:21 pm EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Real Estate Developers Urge Government to Tackle Unlicensed Practitioners

Developers in the real estate sector convened at a marketplace event organized by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, urging the government to flush out unlicensed developers.

This call to action comes in the wake of concerns over industry deterioration caused by ’emergency developers’ operating without the necessary licenses.

Their operations not only contribute to substandard and unsafe constructions but also impact property values negatively, tarnishing the reputation of legitimate professionals in the industry.

Dr. Muibi Hammed, CEO of MKH Properties Limited, was one of the key speakers at the event. He underscored the importance of developers adhering to proper channels to get licensed before starting operations.

According to him, it is essential for developers to follow ethical practices and stay informed about industry trends to contribute positively to the built environment.

0
Nigeria Politics
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
7 mins ago
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
In a turn of events that underscore the financial crisis brewing in Nigeria, police officers have threatened to commence a strike from Monday due to non-payment of a fuel subsidy palliative promised by President Bola Tinubu. The palliative was authorized as a response to the removal of subsidies on petrol and the subsequent economic strain
Nigerian Police Threaten Strike Over Unpaid Fuel Subsidy Palliative
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
35 mins ago
Mammoth Jubilation as Kano Welcomes Governor Abba Yusuf Following Supreme Court Verdict
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
47 mins ago
NNPP Chieftain Galadima Lauds Judiciary Following Supreme Court Ruling on Kano Governorship Dispute
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
24 mins ago
Victor Osimhen's First AFCON Goal: A Milestone Moment for Nigerian Football
Nigerian Governor Pledges Continued Support to Armed Forces
30 mins ago
Nigerian Governor Pledges Continued Support to Armed Forces
Massive Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Back to Kano Following His Supreme Court Victory
32 mins ago
Massive Crowd Welcomes Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf Back to Kano Following His Supreme Court Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
1 min
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Defends Wiretapping of MLK, Stirs Controversy
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
1 min
Maldives Requests India to Withdraw Military Personnel by March 15, 2024
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
2 mins
London Police Thwart Planned Disruption of Stock Exchange by Pro-Palestine Activists
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
3 mins
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin: Active Duty Amidst Hospitalization and Controversy
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
3 mins
Nikki Haley's Presidential Campaign: A Notable Absence of Policy Platform
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
4 mins
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls: A Battle of Titans with Playoffs Implications
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
4 mins
Donald Trump Leverages Evangelical Support in Bid for Iowa Caucus Victory
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
5 mins
Tusk's Government Faces Massive Protests in Poland Over Media Policies
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
5 mins
The Human Microbiome: A Genetic Powerhouse Influencing Health
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
12 mins
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
16 mins
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
1 hour
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
4 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
4 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
11 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
13 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
14 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
14 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app