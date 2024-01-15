Real Estate Developers Urge Government to Tackle Unlicensed Practitioners

Developers in the real estate sector convened at a marketplace event organized by the Lagos State Real Estate Regulatory Authority, urging the government to flush out unlicensed developers.

This call to action comes in the wake of concerns over industry deterioration caused by ’emergency developers’ operating without the necessary licenses.

Their operations not only contribute to substandard and unsafe constructions but also impact property values negatively, tarnishing the reputation of legitimate professionals in the industry.

Dr. Muibi Hammed, CEO of MKH Properties Limited, was one of the key speakers at the event. He underscored the importance of developers adhering to proper channels to get licensed before starting operations.

According to him, it is essential for developers to follow ethical practices and stay informed about industry trends to contribute positively to the built environment.