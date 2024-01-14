Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections

As the countdown to the general elections in Balochistan begins, the provincial government has put the finishing touches on its preparations. In a recent visit to the Zhob division, Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, confirmed that the government is geared up for the electoral process, aiming for a free and fair conduct.

Planning with Precision

Khan outlined the comprehensive plan, which includes deployment of staff, setting up IT arrangements, and ensuring basic amenities like water, electricity, and washrooms at polling stations. Special arrangements have also been put in place for disabled persons to ensure their smooth participation in the democratic process.

Security Measures in Place

Security has been marked as a top priority, with sensitive polling stations being identified and equipped with CCTV cameras. Khan has also stressed the importance of ensuring adequate transport for polling staff and equipment. He emphasized the government’s commitment to mobilizing all necessary machinery to facilitate a fair electoral process.

The Electoral Landscape

The Zhob division, where Khan visited, has a notable electoral presence. The division has one National Assembly seat and three Provincial Assembly seats up for grabs, with over 378,000 voters spread across three districts. With more than 300 polling stations set up, the region is buzzing with anticipation. Political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have already issued tickets to their candidates for the elections, which are scheduled for February 8, 2024.