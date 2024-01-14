en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections

As the countdown to the general elections in Balochistan begins, the provincial government has put the finishing touches on its preparations. In a recent visit to the Zhob division, Shakeel Qadir Khan, the Chief Secretary of Balochistan, confirmed that the government is geared up for the electoral process, aiming for a free and fair conduct.

Planning with Precision

Khan outlined the comprehensive plan, which includes deployment of staff, setting up IT arrangements, and ensuring basic amenities like water, electricity, and washrooms at polling stations. Special arrangements have also been put in place for disabled persons to ensure their smooth participation in the democratic process.

Security Measures in Place

Security has been marked as a top priority, with sensitive polling stations being identified and equipped with CCTV cameras. Khan has also stressed the importance of ensuring adequate transport for polling staff and equipment. He emphasized the government’s commitment to mobilizing all necessary machinery to facilitate a fair electoral process.

The Electoral Landscape

The Zhob division, where Khan visited, has a notable electoral presence. The division has one National Assembly seat and three Provincial Assembly seats up for grabs, with over 378,000 voters spread across three districts. With more than 300 polling stations set up, the region is buzzing with anticipation. Political parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have already issued tickets to their candidates for the elections, which are scheduled for February 8, 2024.

0
Elections Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
16 mins ago
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Former President Donald Trump is poised to clinch a resounding victory in the upcoming Iowa caucus, according to the state’s Attorney General, Brenna Bird. During an appearance on Newsmax on Saturday, Bird expressed a robust conviction about Trump’s prospects, emphasizing his significant edge in the polls and urging voters to exercise their democratic rights. Trump’s
Iowa Attorney General Foresees Historic Victory for Trump in Upcoming Caucus
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
2 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
2 hours ago
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
51 mins ago
Senator Jim Risch Backs Donald Trump for Upcoming Presidential Race
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
1 hour ago
Palm Desert City Council Approves Shift to Five Voting Districts
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
2 hours ago
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party
Latest Headlines
World News
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
22 seconds
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
23 seconds
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
27 seconds
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
1 min
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
1 min
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
1 min
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
1 min
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
1 min
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
1 min
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app