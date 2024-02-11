Morgan and Colliar Re-elected to Te Arataura, Emphasize Treaty Protection

Amidst the shifting tides of Maori governance, Tukoroirangi Morgan has once again been re-elected as the chair of Te Arataura, the executive entity of the Waikato-Tainui iwi. Jackie Colliar, an environmental engineer with over two decades of experience, emerged as the newly appointed deputy chair following a week of uncertainty and a rigorous election process.

As the news of their re-election reverberated across the Waikato-Tainui tribal confederation, both Morgan and Colliar emphasized the critical importance of unity, or Kotahitanga, as the foundational principle guiding their leadership. Morgan, a seasoned Maori politician and former broadcaster, affirmed his commitment to helming the executive board for the next three years. He underscored his intention to engage in political discussions with the Crown, aiming to safeguard the integrity of the Treaty of Waitangi.

Colliar, a respected figure with extensive experience in governance, is expected to bring her wealth of knowledge to support Morgan's vision. Their combined expertise and dedication promise a renewed era of collaboration and progress for the Waikato-Tainui iwi.

The Enduring Legacy of Tukoroirangi Morgan

Morgan's political career has been a tapestry woven with resilience and determination. Having served as an MP from 1996 to 1999 for New Zealand First and Mauri Pacific, he later assumed the presidency of the Maori Party from 2016 to 2017. Morgan was first elected as the chair of Te Arataura in 2006, serving until 2012. Despite a brief hiatus due to a criminal conviction for obstructing police during a protest march in the 1980s, Morgan returned to office following a rule change in 2006.

Today, Morgan's re-election stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to the Waikato-Tainui iwi and his ability to lead with unity and conviction.

With the re-election of Tukoroirangi Morgan and the appointment of Jackie Colliar as deputy chair, the future of Te Arataura unfolds with renewed promise. The combination of Morgan's political acumen and Colliar's governance expertise positions the Waikato-Tainui iwi for a new chapter of unity, growth, and progress.