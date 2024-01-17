Rawlins City Council Embarks on Strategic Planning for Future Goals

In a dynamic endeavour to shape future prospects, the Rawlins City Council is actively engaged in strategic planning.

This initiative, driven by the city's Mayor Terry Weickum and Vice Mayor Steve Sanger, underscores the importance of setting clear, written goals that will expedite the council's objectives and ensure the alignment of individual projects with overarching targets.

The council's journey towards a more structured future began on October 3, during a meeting where Mayor Weickum urged members to formulate a definitive list of goals.

The aim was simple: to create a roadmap for the city's future that is not only clearly defined but also actionable.

In this meeting, Vice Mayor Sanger drew a clear line between a project and a goal. He advocated for projects that seamlessly align with broader goals, thus introducing a unique perspective that distinguishes between immediate tasks and long-term objectives.