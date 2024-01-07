Rawang Residents Decry Government’s Silence on Incinerator Plant Proposal

The tranquility of Rawang, a small town nestled within the state of Selangor, Malaysia, has been stirred by the resolute outcry of its residents. The community, under the banner of the Rawang Tolak Incinerator Network (RTI), has registered its discontent with the state government’s silence despite their concerted efforts to have their concerns addressed. At the heart of the unrest is the proposed incinerator plant in Batu Arang, a project that has been met with strong opposition from the local community.

Unanswered Pleas and Unheard Voices

Despite the residents’ attempts to gain an audience with prominent state officials – including Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari and state exco member Ng Suee Lim – their pleas for dialogue have been met with what they perceive as a wall of silence. The lack of engagement from these key figures has significantly fueled the community’s disappointment and further instigated their drive to resist the proposed incinerator plant project.

A Cry for Dialogue and Consideration

Amidst the escalating tension, the RTI’s spokesperson, Abdul Hanan Abd Mokti, has been active in articulating the community’s concerns. He emphasized the community’s relentless pursuit for dialogue and their hope for a reconsideration of the incinerator plant plans. The local community is not only seeking to have their voices heard, but also to be part of the decision-making process concerning developments that could have lasting impacts on their lives and the environment they call home.

From Silent Protests to Public Rallies

In a bid to command attention and effect change, the RTI has announced plans for another protest rally, set for January 21. This planned demonstration follows a previous mass protest organized by the group, which exemplifies the ongoing opposition to the incinerator project. The community is not backing down, and their determination is evident in their continued push against the project. The upcoming rally is a testament to their unwavering resolve and a clear message to the government: their concerns can no longer be ignored.