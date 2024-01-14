en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Pakistan

Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:59 pm EST
Rawalpindi District Council Invests Rs750 Million in Rural Beautification

The District Council of Rawalpindi, in a recent move, has given the green light to a substantial investment of Rs750 million. This significant funding is earmarked for the enhancement and beautification of rural areas, addressing long-standing infrastructural deficiencies that have been a cause of concern for the local populace.

Chief Officer’s Decisive Role

Chief Officer Kamran Khan has played a decisive role in this development, underscoring the urgency of the project. Khan has set strict timelines for the completion of the project and issued stern warnings against any potential delays. His proactive stance is seen as a testament to the council’s commitment to expedite the improvement of rural infrastructure.

Contractors with Integrity

Adding to the council’s firm stance on integrity, the contractors chosen for the project are known for their upright conduct. This is in sync with the council’s zero-tolerance policy towards corruption and its unwavering commitment towards serving the public interest. The selection of such contractors is expected to ensure that the allocated funds are utilized efficiently and transparently, contributing to the betterment of the community.

‘Beautiful Rural Areas’

The initiative, known as ‘Beautiful Rural Areas,’ is a strategic move designed to revitalize the rural localities of the district. The funds will be channeled towards extensive repair work, encompassing the refurbishment of roads, streetlights, footpaths, boundary walls, public parks, and toilets. More than just physical restoration, the project aims to enhance the overall aesthetic appeal of the district, thereby improving the living conditions in rural Rawalpindi.

This investment reflects the council’s dedication towards revitalizing the region’s infrastructure and is expected to have a considerable impact on the quality of life of the rural inhabitants of Rawalpindi.

0
Pakistan Politics
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Pakistan

See more
11 mins ago
Shadab Khan Defends Teammate Usama Mir After Difficult T20 Debut
In the wake of a challenging debut in a T20 International match against New Zealand, Pakistani cricketer Usama Mir found a defender in his teammate, Shadab Khan. Mir, who had previously exhibited consistent performance in numerous tough T20 leagues, faced backlash for his debut. In the match, Mir bowled four overs, conceding 51 runs without
Shadab Khan Defends Teammate Usama Mir After Difficult T20 Debut
Woman Harassed in Karachi: Viral CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage
4 hours ago
Woman Harassed in Karachi: Viral CCTV Footage Sparks Outrage
Pakistan's Supreme Court Strikes Blow to Imran Khan's PTI Over Election Symbol
5 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Strikes Blow to Imran Khan's PTI Over Election Symbol
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
55 mins ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Crackdown on Illegal Construction in Murree: A Step Towards Lawful Urbanization
3 hours ago
Crackdown on Illegal Construction in Murree: A Step Towards Lawful Urbanization
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
4 hours ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Bars Imran Khan's Party From Using Iconic Symbol in Upcoming Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
12 seconds
Missouri Tigers Fall to South Carolina Gamecocks in Overtime Thriller
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
24 seconds
Bipartisan Border Security Bill Sparks Controversy Among Congressional Republicans
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
27 seconds
LA Chargers Interview Ravens' Joe Hortiz for GM Position
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
30 seconds
Montpellier Triumphs Over Lions, Earns Spot in Challenge Cup Knockout Stages
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
31 seconds
Trinidad and Tobago Football: Coaches and Players Drive Success
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
1 min
Fort Lowell Shootout: A Celebration of Youth Soccer and Unity
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
1 min
St. John's Edged by Creighton Amid Controversial Calls; Pitino Eschews Criticism
Red Rocks Gymnastics Team Ready to Rebound After Rare Stumbles
3 mins
Red Rocks Gymnastics Team Ready to Rebound After Rare Stumbles
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
3 mins
London's Lord Mayor Linked to Chinese Politician Accused of Human Rights Abuses
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app