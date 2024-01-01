Rauf Aregbesola Unveils Reasons for APC Campaign Boycott, Hints at Future Political Plans

In an emotionally charged address to party faithful and supporters, Rauf Aregbesola, the former Minister of Interior and erstwhile governor of Osun State, laid bare the reasons behind his conspicuous absence from the 2022 All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign in Osun State. The speech, delivered at a recent thanksgiving event orchestrated by the Omoluabi Caucus in Ilesa, Osun State, was an unvarnished account of his experiences leading up to the gubernatorial election that saw the Peoples Democratic Party’s Ademola Adeleke clinch victory over the incumbent, Gboyega Oyetola.

Unveiling the Betrayal

Aregbesola underlined his sense of betrayal, accusing the ‘overall leader’ of the APC of reneging on agreements and failing to fulfill promises. In the run-up to the election, Aregbesola exerted considerable effort to solidify the unity of the APC. He also engaged in discussions with representatives of the APC’s ‘overall leader’ about the distribution of appointments. Yet, despite the consensus reached, Aregbesola asserted that the ‘overall leader’ did not meet their commitments.

Boycott and Accusations

The former governor further explained that a campaign leader’s public declaration that uninvited persons should steer clear of the campaign was the final straw that made him boycott the campaign. Aregbesola also alluded to a smear campaign against him and false allegations levelled by an opposing faction within the APC, adding another layer to the complex political dynamics.

The Road Ahead

As for his future political ambitions, Aregbesola remained cryptic. He pledged that by the end of 2024, his political direction in Osun would be clear for all to discern. The statement, shrouded in mystery, left his supporters and political observers speculating on his next move and its potential implications for Osun State’s political landscape.