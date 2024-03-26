Rauf Aregbesola Condemns Public Asset Destruction During Protests, Calls for Protection

The immediate-past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, during a book launch in Osogbo, emphasized the critical importance of safeguarding public assets. Highlighting the collective responsibility of all citizens,

Aregbesola denounced the destruction and theft of public property during protests as not only unwise but also self-defeating. This call to action was made at the unveiling of 'Essentials of Public Asset Management' by Niyi Olanipekun, underscoring the dire consequences of such destructive actions on societal progress.

Understanding Public Asset Management

In his discourse, Aregbesola delved into the origins and significance of public assets, tracing back to the concept of the social contract where individuals surrender governing powers to a sovereign for collective management of resources.

He stressed that public assets, often seen as government property, are in fact owned by the people and represent a testament to the society's creativity and value systems. By protecting these assets, Aregbesola argued, citizens uphold their end of the social contract and contribute to a stable and progressive society.

The Consequences of Destruction

The former Minister pointed out the folly in damaging public property, emphasizing the inevitable replacement or restoration at the public's expense. This not only diverts scarce resources but also deprives the community of essential services until restoration is possible.

Aregbesola's remarks underline the paradox of individuals damaging their own resources in moments of public dissent, urging for a shift in perspective towards preservation and constructive protest.