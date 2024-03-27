Rapid Legislative Action: 45 Bills Passed in Lok Sabha on Introduction Day

An in-depth analysis by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) has brought to light the brisk pace at which the 17th Lok Sabha has been passing legislation. Among the 222 bills passed during its tenure, 45 were approved on the very day they were introduced, spotlighting a trend towards expedited legislative processes.

Legislative Efficiency or Rushed Decisions?

The report underscores a concerning aspect of parliamentary proceedings, where a significant number of bills, including crucial ones like The Central Goods and Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2023, and The Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, received minimal scrutiny before being passed. This raises questions about the depth of debate and consideration afforded to legislation that impacts the lives of millions.

MPs' Engagement: A Mixed Picture

While the analysis reveals a high level of engagement among MPs from certain states, with Chhattisgarh MPs showing the highest average attendance, it also highlights variations in the quality of participation. For instance, Maharashtra MPs were the most vocal in raising questions, whereas MPs from Manipur and the Apna Dal (Soneylal) were among the least active. This disparity in engagement levels suggests a need for a more balanced approach to participation in parliamentary duties.

Implications for Democracy

The practice of passing bills without extensive debate not only undermines the legislative scrutiny essential for a healthy democracy but also limits the opportunity for public engagement and input into the law-making process. As the 17th Lok Sabha continues to navigate through its legislative agenda, the findings from the ADR report prompt a reflection on the need for a more deliberate and inclusive approach to governance.