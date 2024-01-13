en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Ghana

Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother’s Statement on Property Sale

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother’s Statement on Property Sale

MP aspirant for the Bantama constituency, Lawyer Raphael Agyapong, has decisively dismissed reports alleging that his brother, Kennedy Agyapong, implicated former Chief Justice Anin Yeboah and Asenso Boakye in the sale of a property owned by the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Marfo-Sau. These allegations have caused significant public conjecture, but Raphael Agyapong asserts they misrepresent the truth.

A Misrepresented Accusation

According to Raphael, during Kennedy Agyapong’s address to Bantama delegates, Kennedy asserted that Asenso Boakye, the current MP for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, sold the property without the consent or knowledge of the former Chief Justice. This statement is a far cry from the accusatory narrative being pushed in recent reports.

Consultation and Objections

Further elucidating the issue, Raphael expounded that Kennedy mentioned Asenso Boakye had consulted the former Chief Justice about the sale following Justice Marful Sau’s death. However, the Chief Justice strongly objected to the sale, viewing the residence as state property. Despite this objection, Asenso Boakye decided to proceed with the sale, a decision that has sparked controversy and public debate.

Disregard for False Reports

Refuting the twisted narrative, Raphael urges the public to disregard any reports claiming that Kennedy Agyapong accused the former Chief Justice and Asenso Boakye of collaborating in the sale. These reports, he maintains, distort Kennedy’s original statement made at a delegate meeting in Kumasi on January 12, 2024. Raphael’s clarification serves as a reminder of the vital role accurate reporting plays in public perception and discourse.

0
Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Ghana

See more
49 mins ago
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike over Unresolved Issues
The University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) has expressed its determination to press on with a nationwide strike due to what it perceives as the government’s failure to engage in substantial negotiations about their service conditions. The group, which represents university lecturers and professors across the country, has cited concerns over issues affecting their welfare
University Teachers Association of Ghana Threatens Strike over Unresolved Issues
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
2 hours ago
Professor Kobby Mensah Advocates For Caution in Exposing Political Wrongdoings
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours ago
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana's Police Force
56 mins ago
Asantehene Commends IGP for Transformative Work in Ghana's Police Force
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
2 hours ago
Ghana's Odomna Family Seeks Closure Over Decade-Old Presidential Mystery
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
2 hours ago
Akufo-Addo Backs Release of Late President Mills' Autopsy Report
Latest Headlines
World News
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
13 seconds
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
25 seconds
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, 'Chalo Delhi' Protest Planned
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
56 seconds
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
1 min
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
2 mins
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
2 mins
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
2 mins
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
30 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app