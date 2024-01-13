Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother’s Statement on Property Sale

MP aspirant for the Bantama constituency, Lawyer Raphael Agyapong, has decisively dismissed reports alleging that his brother, Kennedy Agyapong, implicated former Chief Justice Anin Yeboah and Asenso Boakye in the sale of a property owned by the late Supreme Court Judge, Justice Marfo-Sau. These allegations have caused significant public conjecture, but Raphael Agyapong asserts they misrepresent the truth.

A Misrepresented Accusation

According to Raphael, during Kennedy Agyapong’s address to Bantama delegates, Kennedy asserted that Asenso Boakye, the current MP for Bantama and Minister for Works and Housing, sold the property without the consent or knowledge of the former Chief Justice. This statement is a far cry from the accusatory narrative being pushed in recent reports.

Consultation and Objections

Further elucidating the issue, Raphael expounded that Kennedy mentioned Asenso Boakye had consulted the former Chief Justice about the sale following Justice Marful Sau’s death. However, the Chief Justice strongly objected to the sale, viewing the residence as state property. Despite this objection, Asenso Boakye decided to proceed with the sale, a decision that has sparked controversy and public debate.

Disregard for False Reports

Refuting the twisted narrative, Raphael urges the public to disregard any reports claiming that Kennedy Agyapong accused the former Chief Justice and Asenso Boakye of collaborating in the sale. These reports, he maintains, distort Kennedy’s original statement made at a delegate meeting in Kumasi on January 12, 2024. Raphael’s clarification serves as a reminder of the vital role accurate reporting plays in public perception and discourse.