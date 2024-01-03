en English
Politics

Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:43 am EST
Randy Brodehl Elected as Chair of Flathead County Commission

In a significant shift of leadership within the Flathead County Commission, Randy Brodehl has taken the reins as Chair, replacing Commissioner Brad Abell. The announcement came on January 3rd, marking the annual rotation of leadership among the three-member commission. The Flathead County Commission, acting as both the executive and legislative branch for the county, is key to shaping and implementing policies, setting appropriations, levies for county funds, and managing rural improvement districts.

Brodehl Assumes Command

Brodehl, who kick-started his term as a commissioner in January 2019, represents the western part of Flathead County. With this new role, he now bears the responsibility of overseeing the commission’s public meetings in compliance with state law. He succeeds Commissioner Brad Abell, who served a commendable term as the chair throughout 2023.

Support from the Commission

While Brodehl steps into his new role as Chair, Commissioner Pam Holmquist has been elected as the Vice Chair for the current year. Holmquist’s support will be instrumental in assisting Brodehl in leading the commission, ensuring that their collective efforts align with the best interests of Flathead County. Each commissioner, including Brodehl and Holmquist, serves a six-year term, with the opportunity to vie for re-election, ensuring continuity and experience within the commission.

The Road Ahead

With this change in leadership, the Flathead County Commission aims to continue its mission of serving the county and its residents effectively. Under Brodehl’s leadership, the commission is poised to tackle the challenges ahead, shaping policies and directing resources that will drive the growth and prosperity of Flathead County.

Politics United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

