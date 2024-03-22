Ramzan in Darkness: Chronic Power Outages Plague Kashmir Amid Prepaid Meter Push

As the holy month of Ramzan unfolds in 2024, Kashmir faces unprecedented challenges, with residents grappling with prolonged power outages that severely disrupt daily life. In a region where the Power Development Department (PDD) generates only 3,633 MW against a potential of 18,392 MW, the scarcity of electricity has become more acute. This situation has left many beginning and ending their fasts in darkness, complicating tasks such as cooking, washing, and engaging in prayers.

Chronic Power Outages and Financial Burden

Unscheduled power cuts are not uncommon in Kashmir, but the situation has deteriorated this Ramzan, with outages extending up to 16 hours. The introduction of prepaid smart meters and a spike in electricity tariffs has compounded the woes of residents, especially those from lower-income brackets who find the new billing system exorbitant. The power department's shift towards smart meters and increased tariffs is part of a broader aim to reduce losses and improve efficiency. However, the immediate impact has been one of distress, with many unable to afford the cost of keeping their homes warm during the cold months.

Structural Changes in the Power Sector

Following the revocation of Jammu & Kashmir's special constitutional status in 2019, the power sector underwent significant restructuring. The Jammu & Kashmir Reorganisation Act led to the unbundling of the PDD into separate corporations, with the goal of making them self-reliant and cost-efficient. Despite these changes, the power scenario remains grim. The region's power liability has soared, with the government borrowing extensively to pay outstanding dues to suppliers. The transition to smart meters and the increase in tariffs are aimed at bridging the revenue deficit but have sparked widespread concern among residents about the future affordability of electricity.

Impact on Daily Life and Health

The power outages have had a profound impact on the daily lives and health of Kashmir's residents. The lack of electricity not only affects routine activities but also poses a significant risk to the health of vulnerable groups, such as patients requiring oxygen therapy. The situation is also detrimental to students' education, as studying becomes challenging without adequate lighting. As the PDD races to cover more consumers under the smart meter initiative, the community is left to navigate the complexities of this new system amid ongoing power shortages.

As Kashmir continues to struggle with its power crisis, the ramifications extend beyond mere inconvenience. The health, education, and economic stability of its residents are at stake. The transition towards a more efficient and self-reliant power sector is a necessary evolution, but it must be managed with careful consideration for the immediate needs and limitations of the population it serves. The ongoing power outages in Kashmir during Ramzan highlight the critical balance between progress and the well-being of the community.