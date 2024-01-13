Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK

As India’s Republic Day looms closer, the Indian forces have intensified security measures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). This surge in security efforts includes an augmentation in checking, frisking, surveillance, and patrolling activities, causing considerable distress among residents of the territory.

Implementation of Advanced Technology

Black Panther Command Control Vehicles, drones, and CCTV cameras are being widely utilized by the forces to monitor the movements of the local population. The use of such advanced technology is indicative of the extent of surveillance that the Kashmiri people are subject to in their daily lives.

Physical Fortifications and Continuous Surveillance

In addition to the technological measures, the forces have also set up considerable makeshift bunkers and stationed bulletproof armed vehicles throughout the region. These physical fortifications are not just intimidating but also serve as constant reminders of the state of heightened security in the region.

Continuous Cordon and Search Operations

Furthermore, the Indian military and police have been conducting continuous cordon and search operations (CASOs) in various cities, towns, and villages. These operations, often intrusive and disruptive, are causing significant inconvenience and harassment to the residents of the territory. Amidst this tense atmosphere, the local population is left grappling with the reality of their limited freedom and privacy.

These measures, while ostensibly aimed at curbing terrorist activities and ensuring safety, have raised concerns about civil liberties and human rights in the region. As the Republic Day approaches, the situation in IIOJK remains tense, and the local population continues to bear the burden of the escalated security measures.