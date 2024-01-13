en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:58 am EST
Ramped Up Security Measures Ahead of Republic Day Cause Distress in IIOJK

As India’s Republic Day looms closer, the Indian forces have intensified security measures in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). This surge in security efforts includes an augmentation in checking, frisking, surveillance, and patrolling activities, causing considerable distress among residents of the territory.

Implementation of Advanced Technology

Black Panther Command Control Vehicles, drones, and CCTV cameras are being widely utilized by the forces to monitor the movements of the local population. The use of such advanced technology is indicative of the extent of surveillance that the Kashmiri people are subject to in their daily lives.

Physical Fortifications and Continuous Surveillance

In addition to the technological measures, the forces have also set up considerable makeshift bunkers and stationed bulletproof armed vehicles throughout the region. These physical fortifications are not just intimidating but also serve as constant reminders of the state of heightened security in the region.

Continuous Cordon and Search Operations

Furthermore, the Indian military and police have been conducting continuous cordon and search operations (CASOs) in various cities, towns, and villages. These operations, often intrusive and disruptive, are causing significant inconvenience and harassment to the residents of the territory. Amidst this tense atmosphere, the local population is left grappling with the reality of their limited freedom and privacy.

These measures, while ostensibly aimed at curbing terrorist activities and ensuring safety, have raised concerns about civil liberties and human rights in the region. As the Republic Day approaches, the situation in IIOJK remains tense, and the local population continues to bear the burden of the escalated security measures.

0
India Politics Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
19 seconds ago
High Court Judge Refuses Habeas Corpus Petition in Same-Sex Relationship Case, Citing Morality
In a recent hearing at the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Pankaj Jain declined to entertain a habeas corpus petition brought forth by a woman asserting that her same-sex partner had been unlawfully detained by the latter’s family. The judge’s rationale centered on a belief in the inseparability of morality and constitutionality, a stance
High Court Judge Refuses Habeas Corpus Petition in Same-Sex Relationship Case, Citing Morality
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
4 mins ago
Bombay High Court's Controversial Ruling: Mutual Attraction, Not Lust
Vibrant Start to 2024 in India: Cultural Celebrations and Political Engagements Abound
4 mins ago
Vibrant Start to 2024 in India: Cultural Celebrations and Political Engagements Abound
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
33 seconds ago
Agastya Nanda to Star in Biopic 'Ikkis' based on War Hero Arun Khetarpal
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
40 seconds ago
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
Andhra Pradesh Governor Extends Sankranti Greetings, Highlights Festival's Cultural Significance
2 mins ago
Andhra Pradesh Governor Extends Sankranti Greetings, Highlights Festival's Cultural Significance
Latest Headlines
World News
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
6 seconds
Urgent Search for Teenage Mother and Newborn in Gloucestershire
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
6 seconds
The Art of Fulfilling Weekends: Expert Insights and a Health-conscious Chipotle Fan
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
40 seconds
Global Delegates Discuss IIOJK Situation, Plan Peace Protest
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
47 seconds
City SC's Preparations for 2024 MLS Season: Challenges and Opportunities
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
1 min
Unfolding Controversy: Anti-Israel Sentiments Grip the American Education System
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
1 min
Urethral Sounding: Rising Trend in US Amid Health Concerns
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2 mins
The 34th African Cup of Nations: A Celebration of African Football
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
2 mins
2024: The High Stakes Year for Global Democracy
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
3 mins
President Muizzu Announces Bold Plans for Maldives' Health and Economy
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
57 mins
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
1 hour
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
5 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
6 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
6 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
6 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
7 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
9 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app