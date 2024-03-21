Rampal Majra Returns to INLD as State President, Vows Revival for 2024 Elections

Former Haryana chief parliamentary secretary and three-time MLA Rampal Majra, a close aide of late Chaudhary Devi Lal, on March 20 returned to the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) fold after over five years, assuming the role of State president. His comeback marks a significant political shift ahead of the 2024 General Elections, aiming to rejuvenate the party and contest all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Political Realignments and Revival Strategies

Majra's political journey took a new turn when he rejoined the INLD, three weeks following the tragic demise of the previous State president Nafe Singh Rathee. Initially parting ways with the INLD over disagreements with the Chautalas and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, Majra returned to the political scene motivated by the farmers' agitation against the three farm laws in 2021. His decision to steer clear of electoral politics was reconsidered amidst growing demands within the INLD cadre for his leadership.

Commitment to Party and Policy Critique

During a formal ceremony in Chandigarh, Majra pledged to work collaboratively with both veteran and newly-inducted party workers, with an aim to consolidate the party's base. He criticized the recent cabinet overhaul by the BJP government in Haryana, labeling Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini as a "dummy" and articulating the inability of face changes to mitigate anti-incumbency sentiments. Majra's critique underscored his vision for the INLD's resurgence as a formidable force in state and national politics.

Prospects for the 2024 General Elections

Under Majra's leadership, the INLD is poised to make a significant impact in the upcoming 2024 General Elections. His strategic focus is on contesting all ten Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, a move that signals the party's ambitious comeback plans. With a blend of experience and dedication to the party's core values, Majra's presidency is anticipated to catalyze the INLD's revival, challenging the current political dynamics in Haryana.

The reappointment of Rampal Majra as the INLD State president not only signifies a homecoming but also ushers in a new chapter for the party. As the INLD navigates through this pivotal period, Majra's leadership is expected to galvanize support, streamline party operations, and position the INLD as a key player in the political arena, both at the state and national levels. His return is a beacon of hope for party cadres and supporters, setting the stage for a potentially transformative electoral battle in 2024.