Rameswaram Fishermen Announce Strike Against Sri Lankan Navy's Boat Captures

On February 5, 2024, fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu, will lay down their nets in a one-day symbolic strike, a protest against long-standing grievances that have remained unresolved. This action is a response to the seizure of over 150 mechanised boats by the Sri Lankan Navy from 2018 to 2024, a significant blow to the fishing community.

Demands for Government Intervention

The decision for the strike was reached during a meeting of the Rameswaram All Boats Fishermen's Association, under the leadership of Meenavan Meenavar Association President Emarit. The fishermen are demanding that the central and state governments intervene in their predicament. They seek the release and restoration of their seized boats and compensation for damages. They also request permission for rescue teams to retrieve the boats and government support for the family of a fisherman imprisoned by the Sri Lankan Navy.

The High Stakes of the Strike

This strike is a desperate move by the fishermen to draw attention to their issues before the upcoming parliamentary elections. They have made it clear that they are prepared to go to great lengths to ensure their voices are heard. In a stark display of their frustration, they have threatened to return their voter ID cards and boycott the elections if their demands are not met.

The Impact on the Fishing Community

The recent arrests of 23 fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy and the impounding of their boats have sparked protests and calls for intervention by the Union government. This situation has severely impacted the livelihoods of the fishing community, leaving them in a state of uncertainty and fear. The fishermen are demanding the release of the arrested members of their community and the return of the impounded boats, without which their daily sustenance remains jeopardised.