Ramdev Faces Backlash Over Controversial Remarks: A Call for Patanjali Boycott Rises

Yoga guru Ramdev has found himself embroiled in a controversy following a viral video that has led to widespread social media calls for a boycott of his company, Patanjali. In the contentious video, Ramdev is heard laying claim to his Brahmin heritage, specifically identifying as an Agnihotri Brahmin and delving into discussions about his gotra, a Hindu lineage system. He is also captured saying, “People say babaji is OBC…I am a Vedi Brahmin, Dwivedi Brahmin, Trivedi Brahmin, Chaturvedi Brahmin — I have read four vedas.”

The Controversy Unfolds

These statements led to accusations that he was belittling the Other Backward Class (OBC) community, a broad collection of castes recognized by the Indian government as socially and educationally disadvantaged. However, Ramdev has rebutted these allegations by asserting that his comments were misconstrued. According to him, they were not directed at the OBC community, but were actually about Asaduddin Owaisi, a prominent political figure with whom he has political disagreements. In another controversial statement, Ramdev called Owaisi’s predecessors ‘anti-nationals’ and dismissed him as not serious.

Unverified Video Sparking Reactions

The video that has stirred up this storm of controversy has not been verified by the Hindustan Times. Despite this, the incident has triggered a wave of reactions on social media platforms. Congress social media coordinator has demanded Ramdev’s arrest for allegedly insulting the OBC community, and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has accused Ramdev of doing a ‘u-turn’ on his statement, further adding fuel to the ongoing controversy.

The Aftermath of Controversy

The aftermath of this incident has seen a surge in social media trends urging a boycott of Patanjali, the company founded by Ramdev. The guru, who has built a massive business empire based on Ayurvedic products, now faces a significant backlash that threatens to negatively impact his commercial interests. The controversy continues to unfold, with the discourse around it revealing deep-seated societal fault lines and the power of social media in shaping public opinion.