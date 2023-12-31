en English
Economy

Ramaphosa’s New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:41 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 7:42 am EST
Ramaphosa's New Year Message: Acknowledging Hardships, Advocating Hope

In his New Year’s message, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation, candidly acknowledging the hardships faced throughout the year 2023. He highlighted the numerous significant challenges that have impacted South Africans, including high unemployment rates, widespread poverty, escalating crime rates, pervasive gender-based violence, inflation in food prices, and a critical electricity shortage.

A Call for Resilience and Unity

Despite these adversities, President Ramaphosa urged the citizens to maintain hope and optimism for the future. He emphasized the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming obstacles. Stressing the need for unity, he advocated for a collective effort to ensure that no one is left behind.

(Read Also: Japan Boosts Diplomatic Ties with Africa to Counter China’s Influence)

Looking Ahead with Courage

Reflecting on the past year’s trials, Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to look ahead with courage and the anticipation of better times. He reminded the nation about a forthcoming landmark in 2023, marking 30 years of independence for South Africa. This upcoming milestone, he implied, should be a beacon of hope and a symbol of the nation’s ability to weather storms and emerge stronger.

(Read Also: Israel Rejects UN Court Case, Alleges South Africa Collaboration with Terrorists)

A New Year of Hope

In his message, he conveyed his wishes for a happy and healthy New Year to all South Africans. Positioning the new year as an opportunity for positive change and progress, he reiterated his commitment to the people, ensuring that every effort would be made to address the nation’s challenges and move towards a brighter future. The president’s message was clear – the road ahead may be challenging, but with unity, resilience, and determination, a better future is within reach.

Economy Politics South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

