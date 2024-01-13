en English
Elections

Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC’s 112th Anniversary

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:13 am EST
Ramaphosa Calls for Outright Victory at ANC's 112th Anniversary

Marking its 112th year, South Africa’s ruling African National Congress (ANC) party convened at Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga province, resonating with an air of unity and commitment. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his annual address, underscored the party’s historical significance and its enduring relevance in South Africa’s politics.

ANC’s Struggle and Resilience

The ANC, currently facing a barrage of criticism for failing to deliver basic services and alleged corruption, is standing on shaky ground ahead of the national elections. Reports suggest a potential struggle to secure more than 50% of the electoral vote, an unprecedented scenario in its 30-year reign. The recent denouncement of the ANC by former President Zuma, pledging his support to the newly-formed political party, Umkhonto we Sizwe, injects further uncertainty into the ANC’s electoral fate.

Ramaphosa’s Call to Action

Despite these challenges, spirits soared high at the Mbombela Stadium. Ramaphosa, expected to address issues such as economic growth, energy, crime, gender-based violence, and corruption, called upon supporters to remain vigilant against those he referred to as ‘snakes’ attempting to erode the ANC’s voter base. His message was clear: the ANC must aim for an outright victory to maintain its stronghold and effectively address the nation’s challenges.

The ANC’s Path Forward

The event also served as a poignant reminder of the ANC’s resilience and adaptability in the face of South Africa’s evolving political landscape. With the election’s date yet to be announced, expected between May and August this year, Ramaphosa’s leadership and strategic vision were on full display as he steered the party towards the future with confidence and determination.

In conclusion, as the ANC celebrates its 112th anniversary, the party finds itself at a critical juncture. Faced with numerous challenges, the ANC’s path forward is anything but straightforward. However, under the leadership of Ramaphosa, the party looks towards the future with renewed hope and resilience, ready to tackle whatever comes its way.

Elections Politics South Africa
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

