Ramagundam MLA Takes Action to Aid Farmers in Land Dispute with Singareni OCP 4

In a dramatic response to the long-standing land acquisition dispute between farmers in Pampula Peta, Lingapur, and Medipalli villages and Singareni OCP 4, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur took an unprecedented step.

The tension erupted when Singareni management enclosed the land they had acquired from local farmers three decades ago, leading to restricted access for the villagers and consequently, sparking protests from the community.

MLA Thakur, in response to the escalating situation, personally dismantled the controversial fence with a dozer.

In a show of solidarity with the aggrieved farmers, Thakur demanded a halt on the fencing work, a move that was met with wide acclaim from the community. His assertive and decisive move was seen as a testament to his commitment to the concerns of his constituents.