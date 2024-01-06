en English
India

Ramagundam MLA Takes Action to Aid Farmers in Land Dispute with Singareni OCP 4

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 6:37 am EST
Ramagundam MLA Takes Action to Aid Farmers in Land Dispute with Singareni OCP 4

In a dramatic response to the long-standing land acquisition dispute between farmers in Pampula Peta, Lingapur, and Medipalli villages and Singareni OCP 4, Ramagundam MLA Makkan Singh Raj Thakur took an unprecedented step.

The tension erupted when Singareni management enclosed the land they had acquired from local farmers three decades ago, leading to restricted access for the villagers and consequently, sparking protests from the community.

MLA Thakur, in response to the escalating situation, personally dismantled the controversial fence with a dozer.

In a show of solidarity with the aggrieved farmers, Thakur demanded a halt on the fencing work, a move that was met with wide acclaim from the community. His assertive and decisive move was seen as a testament to his commitment to the concerns of his constituents.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

