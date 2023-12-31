Ram Temple Inauguration: A National Event Transcending Political Lines

In a display of unity beyond political lines, leaders from diverse political parties have received invitations to the inauguration of the Ram Temple, scheduled for January 22. The international working president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Alok Kumar, has emphasized that this event bears no political motive, extending an invitation to all, irrespective of their political leanings.

Invitations Extend Across the Political Spectrum

Major political figures, including opposition leaders like Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Adhir Chowdhury, are among those invited to the ceremony. This inclusive approach has sparked controversy, with the Congress Party yet to make an official decision on whether its leaders will attend. The party’s stance has been met with both interest and criticism. Notably, the Kerala Samastha, a group of Sunni scholars, voiced initial criticism of the Congress’s indecision.

A National Event for All

Further illustrating the non-partisan nature of the event, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha chief Hemant Soren expressed willingness to attend. However, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) criticized the BJP for not extending an invitation to Uddhav Thackeray. Personal remarks by Congress leader Sam Pitroda on the Ram Temple becoming a national issue have been disassociated from the party’s stance. The Congress has accused the CPM in Kerala of politicizing the Ayodhya issue, with V D Satheesan, Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, pointing out that only individuals, not the party, have been invited.

Adjusting Positions and Moving Forward

The Muslim League and Samastha have adjusted their positions, suggesting that political parties can independently decide on their participation in the event. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is launching a campaign to encourage people to visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after the consecration of the idol of Lord Ram. Plans are underway to celebrate the day as ‘Ram Utsav’, with LED screens set up to broadcast the inaugural ceremony live and arrangements made in every ward of the national capital to facilitate visits by devotees to Ayodhya’s Ram temple after the opening.

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) remains the lone political party to reject the invitation to the inauguration ceremony, citing its policy to respect religious beliefs and safeguard the right of every individual to pursue their belief. The party has criticized the BJP and RSS for turning a religious ceremony into a state-sponsored event, violating a fundamental principle of governance in India as reiterated by the Supreme Court.