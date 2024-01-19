Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya: A New Era for Devotees

The consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya marks a momentous occasion for the city's sadhus and devotees, many of whom now plan to inaugurate their day with prayers at the temple. This event wraps up the long and turbulent history of the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute, which roots back to the 1980s.

Unraveling the Ram Janmabhoomi Dispute

The rise of the Hindu Jagran Manch's resolution for the liberation of sacred sites, including the Ram Janmabhoomi, set the dispute in motion. The situation escalated with the involvement of political entities like the BJP and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), and public movements such as sadhus' yatras and the unlocking of the contested site by a local judge in 1986.

The controversy mounted further with the formation of the Babri Masjid Action Committee and the shilanyas, or groundbreaking ceremony, performed outside the disputed site in 1989. The rise of BJP in the 1989 general elections and subsequent political developments in Uttar Pradesh added fuel to the fire.

Pivotal Events That Intensified the Dispute

Several key events intensified the dispute, including the Somnath-Ayodhya yatra by LK Advani, the 1990 firing on kar sevaks, and the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992. The land acquisition by Kalyan Singh's government and ensuing legal battles played significant roles, shaping the course of this long-standing conflict.

Resolution and Realization of a Vision

The Supreme Court's 2019 order eventually resolved the dispute, paving the way for the construction of the Ram Temple. This significant development fulfills a long-held vision by VHP leader Ashok Singhal and many others. The consecration ceremony held on January 22 has ushered in a new era for devotees in Ayodhya, marking a moment of celebration and spiritual reverence.