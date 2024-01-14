en English
India

Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Pratistha’ Ceremony: A Blend of Spirituality and Politics

The ‘Shri Ram Charan Paduka Yatra’ is set to commence from Chitrakoot on January 15, marking a significant phase in the preparations for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. This procession, deeply embedded in Indian spiritual practices, is a momentous occasion for believers, symbolizing the consecration of the deity within the temple.

Religious Significance and Political Interplay

The Ram Mandir has long been a focal point of cultural and spiritual activities in India, and the current development sets the stage for a grand ceremony. The chief priest, Acharya Satyendra Das, has shed light on the significance of the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony, stating that the temple remains incomplete without this vital religious practice. The ceremony involves intricate prayer rituals and guidance from sacred texts, and is deeply rooted in Indian spirituality.

Preparations and Rituals

The Yatra will reach Ayodhya on January 22, in time for the ‘Pran Pratistha’ ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to perform the rituals that mark the pran prathishta of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple. Vedic rituals for the ceremony will commence on January 16, led by a team of priests. Accommodations for devotees are also being arranged, with several tent cities being erected in Ayodhya for the grand ceremony.

Political Remarks and Reactions

The construction of the Ram Mandir has been a topic of religious and political discourse, and the upcoming ceremony has elicited a variety of reactions. The chief priest commented on the Congress party’s excuses for not attending the ceremony, further highlighting the complex interplay between religion, tradition, and politics in India.

India Politics
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

