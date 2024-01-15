Ram Mandir Inauguration Triggers Political Controversy

The complex tapestry of India's political and religious landscape is once again in the spotlight, as the inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, 2024, stirs controversy. The latest twist involves Shankaracharya Sadanand Saraswati, a Hindu religious leader, who has endorsed the inauguration event. This endorsement has drawn criticism from the Congress party, with Congress leader Udit Raj suggesting that the Shankaracharyas' previous contradictory statements are due to pressure from the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Political Maneuvering or Genuine Support?

These allegations have added fuel to the ongoing political clash over the temple. The Congress party's assertions seem to link the religious endorsement to political maneuvering and the influence of a central probe agency, painting a picture of coercion rather than genuine support. This perspective finds resonance in the opposition by CPM leader PK Biju, who has urged citizens in Kerala not to watch the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a move seen as a strategy to divert attention from allegations against him.

Religious Responses and Reactions

The inauguration has elicited diverse responses from religious leaders and figures. Bihar minister and RJD leader, Tej Pratap Yadav, has stirred controversy by claiming that Lord Ram will not appear at the consecration event, based on a divine message he received in a dream. This claim has been met with disapproval from Shankaracharyas, further intensifying the debate.

Anticipation and Anxiety

Despite concerns about potential riots, the majority of people have accepted the decision peacefully. The inauguration is expected to draw over 7,000 guests globally and 3.5 lakh daily visitors for at least a month. These numbers hint at lucrative opportunities for businesses. At the same time, the Bharatiya Janata Party's initiative called Deepotsav, planning to illuminate 1,200 dargahs and mosques nationwide, speaks to a strategic move aimed at fostering a peaceful environment ahead of the ceremony.

The discourse surrounding the Ram Mandir, steeped in the historical and political context of the Ayodhya dispute, echoes the enduring complexities of Indian politics. As the inauguration day approaches, it remains to be seen how these controversies will unfold and what they will reveal about the interplay between religion and politics in India.