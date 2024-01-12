en English
Ram Mandir Ceremony Sparks Political Controversy Between BJP and Congress

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:24 am EST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has voiced his criticism of the Congress party for turning down the invitation to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. He alleges that by rejecting the invitation, Congress has insulted the sentiments of the majority population in India. Yadav has expressed his disappointment and stated that the Congress party should apologize for their actions.

The Ceremony and Its Significance

The ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony is scheduled for January 22, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is planning to enshrine Ram Lalla in the temple’s sanctum-sanctorum. A week prior to the main ceremony, Vedic rituals will commence on January 16. Ayodhya is set to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav from January 14 to January 22. This ceremony has become a contentious point between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party, reflecting the intricate interplay of religion and politics in India.

Congress’s Stand

On the flip side, the Congress party declined the invitation, labeling the event as a politically motivated ceremony orchestrated by the BJP/Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for electoral benefits. They maintain that while they respect the sentiments of those who revere Lord Ram, they cannot participate in what they consider a BJP/RSS event.

Political Implications

The Congress party’s decision to not take part in the ceremony has added a political dimension to the religious event. The party’s refusal to attend the event, which they perceive as a ‘BJP/RSS event,’ indicates their stand on the complex interplay between religion and politics in India. It also suggests a deep-seated divergence in the perspectives of the two major political parties in India on the significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

