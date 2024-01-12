en English
Economy

Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
Ralph Recto: The New Steward of Philippine Fiscal Policy

Seasoned legislator Ralph Recto has been appointed as the new Secretary of the Department of Finance (DOF) in the Philippines, stepping into the role at a critical juncture as the country navigates pressing economic challenges. Recto, a decorated public servant with a rich background in legislative work and economic reform, is expected to use his wealth of knowledge to steer the nation’s fiscal policy and bolster its economic growth amidst global uncertainties.

Robust Background and Expertise

Recto’s political journey has been marked by significant roles including the Senate President Pro Tempore and the Chair of the Senate Committee on Ways and Means. His profound understanding of economic policy and legislative processes positions him as a strong leader to manage the country’s economic landscape. His appointment as the head of the Department of Finance by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. has been received positively, with various sectors expressing confidence in his capabilities.

Navigating Economic Challenges

The Philippines currently faces a host of economic issues including managing the national debt, addressing inflation, and stimulating economic growth. Recto’s track record, especially his involvement in significant tax reform measures, paints him as a capable navigator to steer the country through these turbulent economic waters. As the new Finance Secretary, his primary focus will be to enhance tax collection, with a projected goal of P4.273 trillion, and to work on passing pending revenue measures.

Strengthening Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth

Recto’s tenure as the Finance Secretary will be marked by close collaboration with other economic managers to implement strategies that will strengthen the Philippines’ financial stability and foster economic development. His appointment has been welcomed by the Bankers Association of the Philippines (BAP) and the National Economic and Development Authority, both expressing confidence in his capacity to usher in economic growth and stability. His predecessor, former finance chief Benjamin Diokno, also expressed confidence in Recto’s abilities, foreseeing continued economic transformation under his leadership.

Economy Philippines Politics
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

