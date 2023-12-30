en English
India

Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:35 pm EST
Rajyavardhan Rathore Pledges to Serve Rajasthan: A New Era in State Governance

A new era dawned in the political landscape of Rajasthan as former Union minister and Olympian, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, along with senior BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena and 10 other prominent figures, were sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Bhajan Lal Sharma-led BJP government. The ceremony, which marked the expansion of Rajasthan’s cabinet, took place at the iconic Raj Bhawan and saw the induction of 10 ministers of state.

Rathore’s Pledge to Rajasthan

Following the oath-taking ceremony, Rajyavardhan Rathore, who has carved an illustrious career for himself in both sports and politics, voiced his unwavering commitment to the welfare of Rajasthan’s people. With a clear focus on serving the citizens, Rathore articulated his determination to work tirelessly for the next five years, aiming to stimulate development and upliftment across the state.

Strategic Initiatives and Development Plans

Addressing the myriad issues that Rajasthan currently faces, Rathore outlined the plans and initiatives that he and his team intend to implement. These measures, he assured, will bring about positive changes and drive the progress of the state. His message was lucid: the potential of Rajasthan will be fully realized through dedicated governance and strategic initiatives.

BJP’s Victory in Rajasthan

The recent cabinet expansion follows the BJP’s triumphant performance in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly Election, where the party secured a commanding 115 seats. This strong mandate is a testament to the faith that the people of Rajasthan have in the BJP’s vision and leadership. As the new cabinet takes charge, the eyes of Rajasthan, and indeed the nation, will be on them, anticipating the actualization of Rathore’s promise of a developed and thriving Rajasthan.

India Politics Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

