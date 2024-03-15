Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal Calls for SIT Probe into Electoral Bonds, Citing Transparency Concerns

Following the Election Commission's release of electoral bond data provided by the State Bank of India, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on March 15, 2024, urged for the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to examine the transparency and use of electoral bonds in political funding. Sibal criticized the apparent inaction of probe agencies on the matter, invoking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past promises of financial integrity and transparency in political donations.

Electoral Bonds: A Transparency Challenge

Electoral bonds, introduced as a means to contribute funds to political parties, have been at the center of a transparency debate since their inception. Despite intentions of cleansing political funding, the scheme's anonymity feature has led to concerns over undisclosed financial influence in politics. With significant amounts being donated anonymously, the process has sparked a debate on the necessity of revealing donors' identities to ensure a transparent political funding ecosystem.

Significant Donations and Beneficiaries

Data released by the Election Commission highlighted major contributions from entities like Future Gaming and Hotel Services and Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, with donations amounting to crores. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among other political parties, has been a notable beneficiary of the scheme, raising questions about the influence of big money in politics and the need for stricter scrutiny.

The Call for a Special Investigation Team

Kapil Sibal's call for an SIT to investigate the electoral bonds issue underscores the growing concern over political financing practices in India. By advocating for an investigation into the scheme, Sibal emphasizes the need for accountability and transparency, pointing out the discrepancies between the government's promises and actions. The involvement of significant corporate donors in political funding, as revealed by the Election Commission's data, further stresses the urgency of addressing the transparency concerns surrounding electoral bonds.

This development resonates with ongoing discussions about political funding transparency in India. As the debate unfolds, the call for an SIT could mark a pivotal moment in addressing the challenges posed by electoral bonds, potentially leading to reforms that ensure a more transparent and accountable political financing system in India.