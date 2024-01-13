Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest Planned

R. Krishnaiah, a Rajya Sabha member from the YSR Congress Party and President of the National Backward Classes’ Welfare Association, has issued a clarion call to the Indian government. He has urged the Centre to commit to conducting a caste census before the parliamentary election schedule is made public. Krishnaiah underscored the importance of such a census to accurately gauge the population of Backward Class (BC) communities across the nation.

‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest on the Horizon

In a bid to press their demands, a ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest is slated for February 5 and 6. The protestors’ key demands include the introduction of the BC reservation Bill in Parliament, the execution of the caste census, a Bill for the reservation of promotions for BC employees, and a ₹2 lakh crore allocation for BC development in the forthcoming Union Budget. The protest is expected to draw BC activists from various states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

BC Support Tied to Caste Census and BC Reservation Bill

Krishnaiah made it clear that the BC communities’ support would hinge on political parties’ commitment to undertake the caste census and introduce the BC reservation Bill. He lambasted the central government for overlooking the constitutional rights of BC communities for an extended period of 76 years. His disappointment was palpable as he mentioned the unfulfilled promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a separate ministry for BC communities.

A Fraction of Demands Met

Despite numerous protests and meetings with the Prime Minister, the BC bodies’ list of 18 demands remains largely unfulfilled. Only four demands have been conceded to, and a mere two have been implemented. These include the provision of constitutional backing to the BC Commission and the reservation for OBC in education and employment. Yet, key demands such as a separate ministry for BCs and fee reimbursement or scholarships for BC students are still in limbo.