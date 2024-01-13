en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest Planned

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
Rajya Sabha Member Krishnaiah Calls for Caste Census, ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest Planned

R. Krishnaiah, a Rajya Sabha member from the YSR Congress Party and President of the National Backward Classes’ Welfare Association, has issued a clarion call to the Indian government. He has urged the Centre to commit to conducting a caste census before the parliamentary election schedule is made public. Krishnaiah underscored the importance of such a census to accurately gauge the population of Backward Class (BC) communities across the nation.

‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest on the Horizon

In a bid to press their demands, a ‘Chalo Delhi’ protest is slated for February 5 and 6. The protestors’ key demands include the introduction of the BC reservation Bill in Parliament, the execution of the caste census, a Bill for the reservation of promotions for BC employees, and a ₹2 lakh crore allocation for BC development in the forthcoming Union Budget. The protest is expected to draw BC activists from various states including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

BC Support Tied to Caste Census and BC Reservation Bill

Krishnaiah made it clear that the BC communities’ support would hinge on political parties’ commitment to undertake the caste census and introduce the BC reservation Bill. He lambasted the central government for overlooking the constitutional rights of BC communities for an extended period of 76 years. His disappointment was palpable as he mentioned the unfulfilled promise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish a separate ministry for BC communities.

A Fraction of Demands Met

Despite numerous protests and meetings with the Prime Minister, the BC bodies’ list of 18 demands remains largely unfulfilled. Only four demands have been conceded to, and a mere two have been implemented. These include the provision of constitutional backing to the BC Commission and the reservation for OBC in education and employment. Yet, key demands such as a separate ministry for BCs and fee reimbursement or scholarships for BC students are still in limbo.

0
India Politics Social Issues
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
22 seconds ago
Doordarshan to Broadcast Ram Temple Consecration in 4K
India’s national broadcaster, Doordarshan, is gearing up for an extensive live coverage of the consecration ceremony of the new Ram temple in Ayodhya. The broadcaster plans to deploy over 40 cameras, broadcasting the event in cutting-edge 4K technology, promising viewers an enhanced visual experience with high-resolution imagery. Unprecedented Coverage in 4K Doordarshan’s deployment of 40
Doordarshan to Broadcast Ram Temple Consecration in 4K
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das Urges Broadened Vision for State's Development
1 min ago
Odisha Governor Raghubar Das Urges Broadened Vision for State's Development
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
2 mins ago
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya
24 seconds ago
Shriram Pathak Drummers: Echoing the Cultural Resurgence of Ayodhya
Bengaluru CEO Arrested: A Start-Up Success to a Sinister Suspect
31 seconds ago
Bengaluru CEO Arrested: A Start-Up Success to a Sinister Suspect
Minor Fire at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Contained; No Casualties Reported
1 min ago
Minor Fire at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant Contained; No Casualties Reported
Latest Headlines
World News
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
24 seconds
Crisafulli Criticizes Queensland Government for Falling Short on Frontline Service Employment Targets
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
50 seconds
Raphael Agyapong Dismisses Misrepresentation of Brother's Statement on Property Sale
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
1 min
Faf du Plessis's Diving Catch: A Game-Changing Moment in MI Cape Town vs JSK Match
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
1 min
Eight Players to Make Grand Slam Main Draw Debut at 2024 Australian Open
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
2 mins
India: Battling Cold, Achieving Healthcare Milestones and Asserting Global Influence
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
2 mins
Congress Gears Up for Elections: Forms Manifesto Committee in Tripura
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
2 mins
Bradley Walsh Battles Eye Condition as He Prepares for Gladiators Reboot
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
2 mins
Celebrating Kerala Palliative Care Day: A Journey of Hope and Warmth
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
2 mins
Vivek Ramaswamy's Campaign Embroiled in Election Fraud Scandal
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
30 mins
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
1 hour
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
3 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
3 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
7 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
7 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
7 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
8 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
8 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app