Rajya Sabha Elections: BJP and Congress Face-off in Madhya Pradesh

As the Rajya Sabha elections loom, the BJP and Congress are in a flurry of activity, finalizing candidates from Madhya Pradesh. The BJP, in a surprising move, has dropped union ministers who are currently Rajya Sabha members. Meanwhile, the Congress is mulling over names like Pawan Khera and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

A Tug of War in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh Congress unit has made a fervent appeal to former party chief Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to represent the state in the Rajya Sabha. This plea was communicated to her by senior leader Kamal Nath during a meeting in New Delhi. The state unit believes that Sonia Gandhi's presence in the Rajya Sabha would significantly bolster the voice of the people.

The Congress is optimistic about winning one Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh, where five seats are up for grabs. The biennial Rajya Sabha polls are slated for February 27, with the BJP currently holding four seats and the Congress one in the state.

Internal Politics within the Congress

However, the atmosphere within the Congress party is tense due to the upcoming biennial Rajya Sabha polls. Rumors suggest that former chief minister Kamal Nath is also vying for the Rajya Sabha seat, leading to speculation about internal conflict within the party.

The IT Department Summons and Political Controversy

Adding to the political turmoil, the Income Tax department has summoned around 100 Madhya Pradesh Congress leaders to Delhi. This includes winning and losing candidates from previous elections. State Congress Chief Jitu Patwari has accused the BJP-led central government of using the IT department for political gain, pressuring Congress leaders ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

The situation has been further complicated by some Congress leaders joining the BJP. Despite these challenges, the Congress remains determined to secure one of the five Rajya Sabha seats in Madhya Pradesh.

As the nomination filing process begins on February 14, all eyes are on Kamal Nath, who is hosting a dinner for all Congress MLAs in the state on Tuesday. It is widely speculated that he may announce his candidacy for the Rajya Sabha polls at this event, pending approval from the AICC leadership.

The Rajya Sabha elections, set to take place on February 27, promise to be a significant event in the political landscape of Madhya Pradesh. The outcome of these elections could potentially reshape the balance of power in the state.

As the BJP and Congress finalize their candidates, the people of Madhya Pradesh wait with bated breath to see who will represent their voices in the Rajya Sabha. The decisions made in the coming days will not only impact the political climate of the state but also influence the course of Indian politics as a whole.

In the midst of this political chess game, one thing is clear: the stakes are high, and every move counts.

